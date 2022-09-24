Bill Simmons: Phoenix Suns Are Top NBA Franchise; Will Sell for Almost $5 Billion

The Phoenix Suns are now up for sale, and we’ve seen plenty of names thrown in the ring for who could own the team following Robert Sarver’s departure.

From Larry Fitzgerald to Alice Cooper, almost anyone with a tie or money can be thought of as a potential candidate.

We don’t know exactly who will take over the team or how long the process will take, but we have heard from a few people how attractive the franchise will be.

“The Suns are considered an extremely desirable franchise in the Marketplace and will have no shortage of high-level ownership candidates. As a warm weather destination in the West, league executives always believed this could be a monster free agent destination with the right ownership,” said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in a tweet.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button