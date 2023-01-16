Bill Self’s inevitability, Jaime Jaquez’s moment and do the good teams stink?

Evan Miya tracks the top five-man lineups throughout the country, and it’s something we’ve tracked in this column throughout the season. Here are the best two lineups in each Power Six conference (minimum 150 possessions) and how much they are outscoring opponents per 100 possessions.

Big 12

1. Baylor’s Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer, Keyonte George, Jalen Bridges and Flo Thamba: 35.3 adjusted efficiency margin in 239 Offensive possessions.

2. TCU’s Mike Miles, Emanuel Miller, Chuck O’Bannon, Damion Baugh and Eddie Lampkin: 35.3 adjusted efficiency margin in 174 possessions.

acc

1. Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby, Andrew Carr, Cameron Hildreth, Damari Monsanto and Matthew Marsh: 45.8 adjusted efficiency margin in 159 offensive possessions.

2. Virginia’s Reece Beekman, Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick: 44.1 adjusted efficiency margin in 197 offensive possessions.

SEC

1. Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, Chris Moore, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome: 42.2 adjusted efficiency margin in 154 offensive possessions.

2. Arkansas’ Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV, Devo Davis, Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh: 31.5 adjusted efficiency margin in 191 Offensive possessions.

Big Ten

1. Purdue’s Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Ethan Morton, Caleb Furst and Zach Edey: 50.1 adjusted efficiency margin in 214 offensive possessions.

2. Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, Justice Sueing, Sean McNeil, Isaac Likekele and Zed Key: 39.4 adjusted efficiency margin in 151 Offensive possessions.

Pac-12

1. UCLA’s Tyger Campbell, Jaylen Clark, David Singleton, Jaime Jaquez and Adem Bona: 39.5 adjusted efficiency margin in 200 Offensive possessions.

2. Arizona State’s DJ Horne, Frankie Collins, Devin Cambridge, Desmond Cambridge and Warren Washington: 38.8 adjusted efficiency margin in 303 offensive possessions.

Big East

1. Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Oso Ighodaro: 42.7 adjusted efficiency margin in 356 Offensive possessions.

2. Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes, Kadary Richmond, Tyrese Samuel, Femi Odukale, KC Ndefo: 34.9 adjusted efficiency margin in 218 Offensive possessions.