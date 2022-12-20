Bill Self sounds off on transfer portal, NIL

College basketball coaches are dealing with two major points they weren’t a few years ago – the explosion of the transfer Portal and the allowance for players to make money off their Name, Image and Likeness. In an appearance is Basketball & Beyond with Coach KKansas Coach Bill Self spoke about both with recently retired former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“I know Tom (Izzo) is big on this, and I don’t want to speak for Tom: the Portal sucks,” Self said. “I agree totally with him. But I don’t know that we’re ever gonna put the genie back in the bottle, so this is the world which we have to live with, and I’m Hopeful over time there will be enough experiences that change how kids look at the Portal compared to how they look at it now.

“But I also think this: I think the Portal allows … eliminates the dips,” Self said. “I think, if we lose five starters, we’re going to go from here to here (motions a major drop). I think now we go from here to here (motions a smaller dip) because you can go fill in immediately. So I think in our world, we’ll have more parity and more good teams because the really good programs and teams that lose good players, they’ll go poach somebody to keep ’em, maybe not to where they were, but keep ‘ em at least in the game where they were. But I see that as—I don’t see it as positive, I see it as negative. I do think it gives kids an easy way out, when you don’t play enough, you don’t have to fight, you don’t have to go through competition. I totally agree with that.”



Self also spoke on NIL, noting that it wasn’t living up to its intentions.

“The thing about it is with the NIL, is I think in theory it’s good,” Self said. “Kids’ families shouldn’t have to go into … have financial difficulty to support their own child [with] that child hopefully being in a position to make a lot of income for a school. And you stop and think about it, and I know you have, you’re at Kansas and you’ve got a kid from Florida, and they’re coming to 10 trips a year bringing four people, staying in hotels, Renting cars, paying for food, and then you’ve got two or three weekends in the NCAA Tournament over four years, that’s into the 150, 200 thousand dollar range. So I do think it’s good in theory it’s just, it’s now with — and I know you can’t cap it — but now it’s a situation where … legalized cheating.”