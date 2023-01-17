Bill Self says KU basketball’s prep for Kansas State is a crash course

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball Coach Bill Self gave his team the day off Sunday ahead of its rivalry matchup Tuesday against Kansas State.

The Jayhawks are exhausted, Self explained, after the stretch they’ve had to play to open their Big 12 Conference slate. As he spoke early Monday afternoon, No. 2 Kansas (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12) had yet to even practice or go over things like how they’d defend certain situations. And that had him describing the Jayhawks’ preparation for No. 15 Kansas State (15-2, 4-1 in Big 12) as a “crash course” in the Wildcats.

“I actually thought bodies were more important than preparation, and I’d be surprised if (Kansas State coach) Jerome (Tang) didn’t feel the same way,” Self said. “This league is such a grind.”

