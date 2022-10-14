Bill Self, KJ Adams recap KU basketball’s offseason and look ahead to Late Night

The start of the Kansas basketball season is less than a month away. the Jayhawks are set to open the 2022-23 campaign on Nov. 7 with a game against Omaha. But first, KU will hold its annual Late Night in the Phog event, which is set for Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse. NBA Hall of Fame Shaquille O’Neal will be the performing artist for the event that will include scrimmages from both the men’s and women’s teams.

Additionally, this week the Big 12 preseason awards and poll were released. It’s Wednesday, Jalen Wilson was named Preseason All Big 12 while Kevin McCullar was named an Honorable mention. On Thursday, KU was picked to finish second in the Big 12 in 2022-23. To break it all down, Bill Self met with the media. Watch the video above to see what the KU Coach had to say.

Additionally, sophomore forward KJ Adams also met with the media. Be was a contributor last season during his first season with the program. Adams was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked as a top-75 recruit. As a freshman, he averaged 4.8 minutes per game in 37 games of the 40 games. During his time on the floor, he averaged 1.0 points per game, 0.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.2 blocks. Over the course of the year, they totaled 38 points, 30 rebounds, 10 assists and eight blocks. Watch the video below to see what he had to say.