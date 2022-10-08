Bill Self, John Calipari ‘basketball school’ comment College GameDay

Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari made an unforced error earlier this year as he pleaded his case for a new practice facility. He called UK a “basketball school” and made it clear he feels his program is more important than the school’s football team.

That didn’t go over too well on campus and football Coach Mark Stoops brought out the Receipts when it comes to the rising Wildcats on the gridiron—pointing out UK has more recent postseason success in his sport.

It also opened up Kentucky to some more Mockery after losing to Ole Miss in Week 5.

With ESPN’s College GameDay in Lawrence, Kansas to showoff the No. 19 Jayhawks, basketball Coach Bill Self wasn’t going to make the same mistake. Asked about what it means to have football success at KU, Self put a not-so-subtle twist on Calipari’s comments.

Don’t think people didn’t notice.

It’s almost like Bill Self knows a strong football team is a pretty good recruiting tool for all other sports—and that Harmony among coaches on campus goes a long way toward overall success.

