Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball’s scrimmage with Illinois

Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tune-up before the regular season.

Both Illinois and KU enter the season ranked in the AP Poll. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 5 whereas the Illini are ranked No. 23. KU, of course, has several new faces on Scholarship in the form of four true freshmen and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar. Illinois also has new faces in the form of four true freshmen and three transfers. The transfers (Matthew Mayer, Terrence Shannon and Dain Dainja) all played basketball in the Big 12 before transferring. Bill Self has since pointed out that KU and Illinois are in very similar situations, which made the scrimmage worth while.

During the team’s media day on Tuesday, Self shared his takeaways from the scrimmage.

“I actually thought we played better than I thought we did live action,” Self said. “I think we did some good things. We got the ball where we wanted it to go a lot. We defended, at least average. But the thing about is when we get the ball to where we want it to go that, doesn’ t guarantee you’re going to get a basket. You know, last year’s team, if David gets it at two feet with an angle, you can count as two and we can’t quite count as two yet. It’s hard to say you play poorly when you got the ball where you want it to go. We just didn’t finish as well. I think there were some good things that happened the other day.”

As the season has approached, Self has voiced some reservations when it comes to KU’s five spot. The KU Coach said on Tuesday that no player has emerged at the position yet and previously stated that KU doesn’t have someone who he feels can consistently convert in the post. On the other side, Self has said he feels good about KU’s ability to guard on the perimeter with players like Dajuan Harris and Kevin McCullar leading the charge.

As for the way it played out, according to multiple sources familiar with the events, there was a longer 20-minute portion of the scrimmage that resembled a true half of college basketball. After that, the two teams played multiple 10-minute increments in addition to some specific situational scenarios.

It was the latter part of the scrimmage that Self felt was most beneficial to the team.

“The thing I think was probably the best thing about the scrimmage was the situations that we were able to go through,” Self said. “I mean, every segment that we did, no matter what it was, was coming down to the last possession. So whether you’re playing with a three point lead with a minute left or playing down three with a minute left, or having to get a two-for-one with a tie game with 50 seconds left. I mean, there were a lot of situations that we were in that I think will help us understand better what wins and what costs you games then if we hadn’t gone through that.”

Self hopes that being in those situations against a true opposition will aid his coaching efforts as the Nov. 7 season opener nears.

“Seeing it live in game, that’s why we won or that’s why we lost a segment, I think will put some more value to what we’re working on in practice,” Self said.