Bill Self Appears to Troll John Calipari Over ‘Basketball School’ Comments

Kansas has had a revival in football this year, which was highlighted by College GameDay‘s first ever trip to Lawrence is Saturday. However, it was the Jayhawks’ basketball Coach who used the publicity to take what appeared to be a shot at one of his rivals.

Making an appearance on ESPN, Bill Self said there is room in the university for success in both basketball and football.

“You know we are a basketball school… and we’ll be a football school,” he said. “I don’t know why we can’t be both.”

The quote can certainly be taken as a dig at Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari, who got into a public argument with Kentucky football Coach Mark Stoops about how the school was allocating its resources. Calipari insisted that Kentucky is a “basketball school” despite its recent success in football.

