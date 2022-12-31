“Bill Russell’s Winning Record With Wilt Chamberlain Numbers” Brazilian Soccer Icon Pele’s Demise Ignites Unlikely Debate on NBA Twitter
The world was struck by tragedy a few days back when it lost one of the most iconic legends in the world of soccer. Brazilian football legend Pele passed away, leaving fans with a highlight of his memories to live with. But when asked if there was any equivalent to Pele in terms of basketball, fans came up with an adequate and respectful reply on social media.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
There is no argument that Pele is one of the greatest to play the game of soccer. The level of skill and poise he possessed, along with the number of accolades he has won makes the argument pretty one-sided.
Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, or even Michael Jordan?
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Fans were asked if there was anyone equal to Pele in terms of basketball. Be it from a numbers standpoint, the level of skills anyone possessed or even the same amount of accolades won.
However, fans seem to have come up with a reply that does justice to the late soccer legend.
One fan tweeted, “Doesn’t exist, he’s Bill Russell’s winning record with Wilt Chamberlain’s numbers.”
Doesn’t exist, he’s Bill Russell’s winning record with Wilt Chamberlain’s numbers.
— Jett (@Jett_NBA) December 30, 2022
Another fan commented, “Michael Jordan. Brought the sport to the global audience, Innovator who created a lot of skill moves for the modern day players, dominated in an era where Defenders could get away with murder, and above all winning the biggest Prize multiple times in their own sports.”
Michael Jordan. Brought the sport to the global audience, Innovator who created a lot of skill moves for the modern day players, dominated in an era where Defenders could get away with murder, and above all winning the biggest Prize multiple times in their own sports
— Swaggy Genio (@SwaggyGenio) December 30, 2022
Here are some more reactions from Twitter.
a mix of bill (accolades) and Wilt (records and stats)
— CB (@CaliBornhorst) December 30, 2022
A Fusion between Russell and Jordan
— Rodrigo Lopes (@QlopesRodrigo) December 30, 2022
Combine Bill Russells Legacy and Wilt Chamberlains Numbers
— Mark Budenholzer (@lukanotdoncic) December 30, 2022
Michael Jordan (those who say bill Russell don’t know about football) pele is the goat
— Pedro Pablo Toledo Boggie (@pedropablotole2) December 30, 2022
Everyone who says bill don’t know anything about football pele was way more than that for his sport(respectfully RIP bill)
— Jordan (@__CJ8_) December 30, 2022
Fans debated on which player could come close to what Pele had achieved in soccer that would do justice to the late legend. But most agreed that Bill Russell was the one that came closest to being what Pele was to soccer.
Who comes closest to Pele?
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Pele’s accolades don’t do justice to the talent and skill he had back in the day. Even though he is the only player in history to win three World Cups, what is even more astonishing is that he won his first World Cup at the age of 17.
His skills could be argued with that of Wilt Chamberlain. Wilt was an absolute freak of nature who was way ahead of his time. The first stat-sheet stuffer who did so without deliberately doing so.
Watch This Story – From Michael Jordan to Tom Brady: Top Athletes who tried their hand at professional Baseball
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
But Pele’s number of accolades under his belt could definitely be argued for that with Bill Russell’s 11 NBA championships. However, some fans even threw in the name of Michael Jordan for the sake of comparison.
Which NBA player comes close to what Pele achieved in the world of soccer? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.