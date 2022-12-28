Bill O’Brien-Patriots Reunion ‘probably’ happening, per NFL Insider

The New England Patriots may have an Offensive Coordinator on the way for 2023. A Bill O’Brien and Patriots Reunion looks imminent, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran.

O’Brien has familiarity with the Patriots, having served on the staff from 2007-2011. He served multiple roles during his time in New England. He was an Offensive Assistant in 2007 and then took over as the team’s wide receivers Coach in 2008. He served the role of quarterbacks Coach from 2009-2010, before taking over the role as the Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach in 2011.

O’Brien could potentially give the New England offense a jolt, as it has struggled this season. The Patriots rank 21St through the air with 208.6 passing yards on average per game, and the team is 22nd on the ground with 108.6 rushing yards per game. Overall, inconsistency has plagued the offense throughout the course of the season.

Curran shared his information on the “Gresh and Keefe” podcast, as transcribed by NBCSports Boston’s Justin Leger.

“Obviously the speculation continues to be that Bill O’Brien will be brought in,” said Curran. “Folks who are knowledgeable in this that I reached out to in the last couple of days who would have insight, I said, ‘Would Bill [Belichick] want Bill O’Brien?’ Because that question has really not been asked. There’s a perception that, ‘Hey, it’s a done deal. Of course Bill would want him back.’ But I asked and the individual said, ‘Absolutely.’

“And they said, ‘I’m surprised if it’s not in the works or a done deal already.’ So, to me, all the conversations that we’ve had about Bill O’Brien in the media and in the fanbase, behind the scenes there’s an expectation from people who know more than us and know the relationships better that, yeah, that’s probably going to happen.”

O’Brien could be an important piece for the Patriots next season if hired, as New England is set to enter a Pivotal third year with quarterback Mac Jones. If this change is made, Jones will have to learn his third offense in as many seasons. Nevertheless, this could be a step in the right direction to get the unit back on track.

Story continues

List

Patriots’ top 10 defensive players in Week 16, according to PFF

Story Originally appeared on Patriots Wire