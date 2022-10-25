Bill Belichick Should’ve Watched Mike McCarthy

— The main storyline coming out of the “Monday Night Football” will undoubtedly be New England’s quarterback controversy gaining national attention, but the team’s defensive effort was incredibly disappointing. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields put together arguably the single-best game of his NFL career as the Bears, which entered Heavily Reliant on their run game, gashed the Patriots on the ground. Belichick, who so often makes an opponent play left-handed, didn’t execute a plan nearly good enough to stop the Bears, Proving to be one of the coaching staff’s biggest low lights in recent memory.

— Kudos to the New York Jets for improving their team after a devastating season-ending injury to rookie standout Breece Hall. The 5-2 Jets traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, giving up a Conditional Day 3 pick in order to acquire the impending free agent. Robinson is on a modest contract for the rest of the season. The Jets currently sit in second place in the AFC East and would have the first wild-card spot if the Playoffs started after Week 7. The push for Robinson, while far from a division-winning move, undoubtedly helps fill the void for a team seeking its first playoff berth in more than a decade.

— It’s really hard to tell which teams (and things?) are good and which are bad this season. But undoubtedly the biggest stunner of the season was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing consecutive games to Mitchell Trubisky’s Pittsburgh Steelers and PJ Walker’s Carolina Panthers. Tom Brady was absolutely lit up on social media following the Week 7 loss, which was the second-worst against-the-spread defeat of his career with Tampa Bay closing as a 13.5-point favorite. Brady’s offense scored just three points in an out-of-sync effort while the Buccaneers defense, praised as a group worthy of title consideration, fell flat again.

— The Cincinnati Bengals, however, put together a performance rivaling some of their best from last season. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns as Cincinnati scored touchdowns on each of its first four possessions. The Bengals’ 35-17 win marked the most productive day for the offense this season — 537 yards of offense (!) — while Cincinnati took a step in the right direction after an otherwise underwhelming start to the campaign.

— The Minnesota Vikings, despite being on their bye week, were helped in the standings with the Green Bay Packers dropping a third straight game, this time to the Washington Commanders. It might be time for Aaron Rodgers’ team to sell, despite Entering the campaign with Super Bowl aspirations. Minnesota, meanwhile, could run away with the NFC North given how poor their competition is.