Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders

With three seconds to go in regulation on Sunday, with the score tied at 24 between the Patriots and the RaidersNew England running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on a draw play that seemed destined to take the game to overtime.

Stevenson broke a tackle and entered Las Vegas territory, but before being tackled he pitched the ball back to receiver Jakobi Meyers on a lateral. All of a sudden, the Patriots looked as if they were trying to pull off a Miracle play to win the game in regulation rather than take the game to overtime.

Meyers took the ball and tried to throw it back across the field to quarterback Mac Jones. Instead, the ball was snagged by ex-Patriot Chandler Jones, who ran over Mac Jones and took it to the house to win the game for Las Vegas in stunning fashion, 30–24.

