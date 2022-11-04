Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth and Visual Arts Grants Announced

EFFINGHAM, IL-(Effingham Radio)-Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce three area Nonprofits have been named recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Visual Arts grant program: Effingham Performance Center, Effingham Art Guild, and Camp Wassatoga. The Community Foundation is also announcing two recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth grant program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois and Camp Wassatoga. Grants are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations serving in Effingham County.

Arts Connections of Central Illinois received $2,000 for the 2023 School Show Series. Pictured (LR) Kim Jansen (Executive Director) and Kristen Bertrand (SICF Program Officer)

Effingham Art Guild received $1,000 for the Annual Children’s Art Show and $2,000 for the for Scholarships to students Pursuing a degree that focuses on the field of visual arts named after Jacklyn Jordan Anderson. Pictured (LR) Carolyn Lambert, member of the Effingham Art Guild and Kristen Bertrand (Program Officer, Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation

Friends of Camp Wassatoga received $2,500 to use for building a new cabin at the renovated camp and $500 for an artist mural outside the lodge. Pictured (L-R) Larry Quicksall, Camp Wassatoga Board Chair, and Kristen Bertrand, SICF

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois received $1,500 for Programming and Match Activity support. Pictured (L-R) Stacey Rios, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois and Kristen Bertrand, SICF

Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson was deeply involved in the development of community programs designed to benefit the youth of Effingham County. As a renowned artist, Jacky was also committed to the promotion of fine arts programs. She felt the future of a community depended on the strength of its youth and their ability to express themselves creatively.

Bill Anderson was a long time and respected member of the Effingham community. A renowned lithographer, color separator, cartoonist, and painter, Bill was a terrific artist in his own right.

The Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, is committed to supporting arts programs in Effingham County. For more information, please contact Alex Pleasant at 217-342-4988 or [email protected]