Bilichuk Selected by Portland Timbers in MLS SuperDraft

ELON, NC – Goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk of the Elon University men’s soccer team was selected in the second round of the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft by the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Bilichuk was the 15th pick in the second round of the draft and the 44th selection overall out of 87 names that were called. The Greenville, SC, native becomes the fifth member of the program to get selected in the SuperDraft and the first since Daniel Lovitz ’13 was picked in 2014.

In his first season in goal for the Phoenix, Bilichuk helped form one of the toughest defenses in the country. The Graduate student helped the program to 11 shutouts in 2022 – a single-season school record – while also posting a goals-against average of 0.63, which is the second-best single-season mark in program history. The netminder was named second team All-Colonial Athletic Association and helped the maroon and gold to its first-ever CAA Outright regular season title and an appearance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. He was later named first team All-Atlantic Region by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

In the classroom, Bilichuk earned third team Academic All-American Laurels from the College Sports Communicators and became the team’s first Academic All-American since Jason Waterman in 2013 and the seventh individual overall in program history.

