Bilas Named to SoCal Basketball Hall of Fame

DURHAM – Duke men’s basketball great Jay Bilas has been named one of 17 individuals to be inducted in the 2022 class of the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF), the organization has announced.

Bilas joins former Duke Women’s basketball player Nicole Erickson, along with 15 others in the high-profile Class of 2022. The inductees also include Bill Armstrong, Stacey Augmon, Mitchell Butler, Michael Cooper, Keith Erickson, David Greenwood, Ebony Hoffman, Andre Miller, Eugenia Miller, Paul Pierce, Tayshaun Prince , Lorenzo Romar, Willie West, Jr., Candice Wiggins and Steve Fryer (Lifetime Service). The class will be honored in the fall of 2023 with the 2023 class.

A standout from Rolling Hills High School in Suburban Los Angeles, Bilas played in the 1986 NCAA title game as a Blue Devil and finished his four-year career with 1,062 points, 692 rebounds and a career field goal percentage of .557. After graduating in 1986 with a degree in political science, Bilas returned to former head coach Mike Krzyzewski‘s staff as an Assistant Coach from 1990-92 where he was part of Duke’s first two national Championship teams in 1991 and 1992. He now serves as the lead college basketball Analyst at ESPN.

To stay up to date with Duke men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMBB.”

#GoDuke