Bikini Bottom comes to Burbank as SRJC Theater Arts stages “The SpongeBob Musical”

The Santa Rosa Junior College theater arts department will present “The SpongeBob Musical,” directed by SRJC Faculty member Reed Martin, who brings this creative, family friendly adaptation of the SpongeBob SquarePants universe to Sonoma County starting Nov. 18.

The story begins with Sandy Cheeks, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star enjoying a regular day in Bikini Bottom when volcano Mount Humongous threatens to erupt. The main characters go on a mission to figure out why and hopefully how to stop it before Bikini Bottom is doomed.

Martin fell in love with the idea of ​​doing the SpongeBob show after he saw the Broadway adaptation in New York in 2017. The Whimsical set design and creative music paired with Meaningful themes all became motivation for SRJC’s adaptation.

“I loved the messages and themes of inclusion, environmental awareness and fear of greed,” Martin said. “So when it came up as a possibility in discussions to do it at the JC, I said, ‘Oh yeah.'” Martin also hopes the musical will be an uplifting and fun story that fits the holiday season.

Martin said viewers should look out for the detailed set, costume designs made from recycled material, a live Foley artist who will create sound effects live, easter eggs in the script from the original cartoon, Jokes that span the generations, crowd interaction, and even a surprise character appearance during the first act of the musical.

SRJC Theater Arts and Martin’s goal is to make “The SpongeBob Musical” an enjoyable experience for all ages that is uplifting and comedic. “If you’re a fan of SpongeBob, you’ll love the show,” Martin said. But even if you aren’t a fan, “It doesn’t matter. by the end of the show, you’re gonna love it.”

The musical will feature new and veteran actors from SRJC along with actors from nearby high schools. Some of the Actors playing key roles are SRJC theater arts majors Samuel J. Gleason playing SpongeBob and Aidan Pryor playing Patrick. Phoebe Pruitt will debut as Sandy, and Actor Calvin Sandeen will play Plankton.

The production team includes Nate Riebli as music director, Mark Kratz as vocal director and Alyce Finwall as choreographer, plus designers Coleen Scott Trivet for costumes, Peter Crompton for scenery, Robin DeLuca for lighting, Grace Reid for sound and Theo Bridant for property.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will run at 7:30 pm Nov. 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and Dec 1, 2, 3, and at 2 pm Matinee Nov. 20, 26, 27 and Dec. 3 and 4. All performances will be held in Burbank Auditorium.