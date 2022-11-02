Bike-vemberfest, Car Show, Gospel Dinner, Arts & Crafts & More

Bike-vemberFest At South Shore UMC

South Shore United Methodist Church is hosting Bike-vemberFest on Saturday, November 12 from 4-6:30 pm The original date was canceled in October due to the pending hurricane. Bicyclists are invited to the day of fun with the goal of educating cyclists and motorists, including safety classes for adult and children bicycle riders. There will also be helmet fittings, food, giveaways, prizes and more. And bring your Kona Cups because the Kona Ice truck will be there.

Southshore UMC is located at 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.southshoreumc.com.

First Annual Opendoor Church Car Show And Craft Fair

Opendoor Church is excited to announce its first annual Opendoor Car Show and Craft Fair. Bring the whole family for a chance to mingle and get to know your neighbors and community friends. Spectator admission is free. There will be various types of show cars, local vendors and crafts, delicious food for purchase by local food trucks, music and more.

Want to register your show car or sign up to be a vendor? Registration is now open, so head over to your website at www.theopendoorchurch.com/carshow or on Facebook search @opendoorcarshow. Opendoor Church is located at 2908 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church Hosting Family Photos For Christmastime

On Saturday, November 12 at 10 am, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is holding 15-minute mini-Christmas photography sessions to use on holiday cards. Each photo session provides eight to 10 digital download images, and each one also provides a hot meal for 25 food insecure people in the Brandon/Valrico community via Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church’s TLC Feeding Ministry.

Also, there will be its Family Festival, free and open to the public on the same day from 11 am-3 pm, which will include a bounce house, Christmas crafts, a popcorn stand, music and fun for the whole family.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Grab-N-Go Free Lunch By Kingdom Promise Church

Drive through for a free bagged lunch provided by Kingdom Promise Church and Primera Iglesia Cristiana Hispana De Brandon on Saturday, November 19 at 11 am They are first come, first served. Kingdom Promise Church is located at 728 E. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

For more information, call 813-653-3673.

Bill Bailey’s Southern Gospel Christmas Dinner Spectacular

Come join the fun and enjoy the Ball Brothers’ performance at the Bill Bailey’s Southern Gospel Christmas Dinner Spectacular on Tuesday, November 29 at 6 pm at the Lake Wimauma Convention Center. Tickets are $25 and include the concert and a full dinner meal. Call 941-756-6942. Credit cards accepted. The Ball Brothers travel worldwide, singing their Distinctive brand of Christian music and spreading the message of the Gospel through their talents.

Lake Wimauma Convention Center is located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma.

Arts And Crafts Fair At The United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center will be hosting its Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 26 from 9 am-2 pm in the church’s Life Enrichment Center. There will be more than 70 vendors inside and outside with one-of-a-kind, handcrafted treasures, including jewelry, stained glass, holiday decorations, artwork, doll clothing, cards, wood crafts, towels, ceramics and much more.

The Ladies Friendship Circle will also be selling their amazing baked goods, and lunch will be served in the Crafterteria. Avoid the crowded malls on the holiday weekend and come support local crafters and artists.

For more information, email [email protected]

Publix Charities Donates To Local Food Pantry

Our Lady’s Pantry has thrived for more than 22 years thanks to ongoing donations of food, as well as donations from several philanthropic organizations.

“Publix Charities, for example, has been amazing in their support of our pantry,” said director Tom Bullaro. “Most recently, they gifted us with $3,000 to be used towards a forklift.” There is heavy work involved in unpacking the trucks.

Food boxes can weigh up to 25 lbs., so lifting these boxes is strenuous for even young volunteers. The majority of the volunteers are over 75 years old. The generous Publix donation has made a significant difference in the lives of the food pantry volunteers and ultimately the community.

For more information on Our Lady’s Pantry, visit www.ourladyspantry.com.