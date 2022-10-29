Bijan Robinson among a trio of Big 12 first rounders

On this Saturday during the bye week for the Texas Longhorns, we are checking in on NFL draft projections. More importantly, where is current running back Bijan Robinson projected to land?

The Longhorns haven’t had a first-round selection since Malcom Brown was selected No. 32 overall by the New England Patriots. Since that time Connor Williams (No. 50 overall) and Sam Cosmi (No. 51 overall) are the highest-picked Texas Longhorns since that time.

Bijan Robinson gives the team an opportunity to dip back into the first round for the first time in seven years.

Longhorns Wire breaks down each of the six Big 12 players to land in the latest NFL mock from Draft Wire.