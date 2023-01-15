BigShots Golf unveils two new franchises, one in Florida and another in Texas

A state-of-the-art golf and entertainment franchise is heading to a resort beach town on the Florida panhandle as well as to one of the nation’s largest markets.

Oasis Resorts and BigShots Golf announced that a BigShots Golf franchise is opening in Panama City Beach. Dozens gathered at the Legacy Golf Club of Panama City Beach on Thursday morning to learn about the new golf entertainment facility and its impact on the community from BigShots Golf representatives and local leaders.

“This is a blessing for our community,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We have more family-friendly events and activities coming to Panama City Beach, which is just going to enhance us as a whole. So adding this to our home makes us better, and we are overwhelmed with excitement to see what this will do for our community.”

About 13 Acres will be transformed into the entertainment facility at 100 Fairway Blvd. at the Legacy Golf Course. The location is expected to open in 2024 and bring approximately 150 new jobs.

The golf entertainment venue boasts allows Golfers of all ages and skill levels to engage in virtual golf games.

“It’s such a great opportunity to provide this to our community. There are so many life lessons that are taught through golf, but not everybody has the ability to be able to get involved in the game, and we want to open that opportunity for everyone to experience golf in a new and interactive way,” said Ethan Register, president of Oasis Resorts and Legacy Golf Club.

The franchise also released that a new location in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie will open in 2024, marking the second location in the DFW area. A BigShots is already open in Fort Worth, on the western edge of the Metroplex.

Best known for virtual golf games and its culinary experience, BigShots Golf will include 64 climate-controlled tee boxes in a Multilevel facility, indoor and outdoor putting courses, an upscale sports bar and a private event space.

TJ Schier, chief operating officer for BigShots Golf, said the facility will put the best of golf and food into one venue.

“We got the golf, food and drinks,” Schier said. “Our whole purpose is to bring golf to as many people as possible. We want to make everyone feel like a big shot and introduce them to the game of golf.”

Panama City Beach will be the eighth location of BigShots Golf across the United States and the United Kingdom. Schier said the company is on track to open five more locations in the United States by 2024, including a location in Naples. For more information on BigShots Golf, visit BigShotsGolf.com.

