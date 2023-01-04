BigShots Golf planning to open new course in Pooler GA

Pooler Residents could soon be practicing their golf swings at a driving range off the city’s main thoroughfare.

BigShots Golf, a TopGolf competitor, is looking to locate to the Mosaic Town Center development near the intersection of Interstate 16 and Pooler Parkway, which already features popular businesses such as Costco and Chick-fil-A. The “eatertainment” model combines the game of golf with food and drink for all skill levels and ages.

BigShots, which is owned by ClubCorp, the largest owner and operator of private golf and country clubs in the US, has several locations across the country, including their original in Vero Beach, Florida, as well as one in the United Kingdom.

More:Costco, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks coming to Pooler: See when they open and how it will impact traffic

More:Planners give initial OK for 130-acre town center in Pooler

The company dials in on smaller or secondary markets, according to reporting from Golf Inc. Magazine, an industry publication for golf course developers, owners and operators.

“We’re very similar to the Top Golf product,” said BigShots Golfs’ corporate and civil engineer, Devin Birch, at a Dec. 19 Pooler council meeting. “However, I believe we substantially differentiate ourselves by offering a few more amenities.”

More:First City Progress: First phase of Massive Hopeton Landing development Revealed

More:Pooler Residents reject funding public transit with taxpayer dollars, but ‘the need is still there’

According to Birch, BigShots is a more tech-driven company, offering virtual or video game-like golf options alongside their putting courses. Other amenities that BigShots traditionally offers at its existing locations include yard games, fire pits, live music and their Anthem Kitchen and bar.

Plans for the Pooler location are modeled after BigShots’ “Generation Four” design, which puts the putting course and a kids’ play area indoors rather than outdoors. Current plans also feature a multi-use space that includes a large screen for golf games, corporate presentations or movies, said Birch.

A few more steps are needed before plans are finalized for the BigShots Pooler location. While the council unanimously passed a height variance that would allow their golf ball nets to reach 175 feet during a Dec. 19, 2022 meeting, the petitioner will have to return to council for the full site plan review.

Birch clarified that the height variance, increased from the PUD maximum of 125 feet, will apply to poles supporting the netting. Pooler’s Fire Chief Wade Simmons added that the department has the equipment and training to address any potential incidents at the requested height variance.

Current plans for the building max out at around 56 feet, according to a BigShots representative and the rest of the development will consist of a typical two-story building. The full buildout on the property will total approximately 12 acres.

BigShots Gold will have to return to council for an official site plan approval at a future date.