BigShots golf, entertainment venue to open at Firestone Country Club

BigShots golf, entertainment venue to open at Firestone Country Club

A high-tech BigShots golf, entertainment and dining venue is opening at Firestone Country Club this weekend.

The grand opening is Saturday at BigShots Golf, part of Dallas-based ClubCorp, a virtual-and-actual golf-themed venue. ClubCorp owns and manages the Akron club.

The facility will be open to the public year-round.

The venue is located at 600 Swartz Road, Akron, OH 44319. For questions, call 330-724-4444 or email [email protected], or visit bigshotsgolf.com/locations/akron-oh.

Hours are 10 am to 11 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 10 am to 12 am Fridays, 9 am to 12 am Saturdays and 9 am to 11 pm Sundays.

What to know about BigShots in Akron

The company has said BigShots is 22,500 square feet and a “cutting edge golf, dining and entertainment venue” for all ages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button