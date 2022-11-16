BigShots golf, entertainment venue to open at Firestone Country Club

A high-tech BigShots golf, entertainment and dining venue is opening at Firestone Country Club this weekend.

The grand opening is Saturday at BigShots Golf, part of Dallas-based ClubCorp, a virtual-and-actual golf-themed venue. ClubCorp owns and manages the Akron club.

The facility will be open to the public year-round.

The venue is located at 600 Swartz Road, Akron, OH 44319. For questions, call 330-724-4444 or email [email protected], or visit bigshotsgolf.com/locations/akron-oh.

Hours are 10 am to 11 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 10 am to 12 am Fridays, 9 am to 12 am Saturdays and 9 am to 11 pm Sundays.

What to know about BigShots in Akron

The company has said BigShots is 22,500 square feet and a “cutting edge golf, dining and entertainment venue” for all ages.

“As golf continues to grow in popularity as a social, entertainment and sports endeavor, people are joining and experiencing the game in new, non-intimidating environments,” ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury said in a statement. “BigShots Golf is leading the way with innovative technology, elevated dining and fun for the whole family.”

According to ClubCorp, its BigShots facilities have virtual games and courses, full-service food, sports bars, outdoor patios, mini golf, private event spaces and climate-controlled tee boxes. The Firestone site will have 44 interactive tee boxes in a two-story structure.

The facility’s technology, powered by TrackMan Range, will allow Golfers to play full virtual rounds, and beginners, families and children can take part in interactive games, the company said.

The BigShots replaces Hackers Bar & Grill and will be alongside the Raymond C. Firestone Public 9 short course.

The Firestone venue will be the company’s first free-standing outdoor location that is connected to one of its properties. There will be a private event space, an outdoor patio and an elevated sports bar, Anthem Kitchen + Bar, which can be accessed without playing golf.

The menu includes pizza, salads, burgers and sandwiches, plus a kids’ menu and cocktail menu. There will also be a brunch menu from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

What else is new at Firestone Country Club?

ClubCorp said Firestone Country Club recently updated many of its amenities and on-site accommodations. It also added a fitness center for members and guests and La Vetta, an Italian chophouse.

“Bringing BigShots Golf to a legendary and iconic location like Firestone Country Club is game-changing for the golf entertainment industry, as we continue to create experiences that remove the friction that can accompany introduction to this great game,” BigShots Golf Chief Operating Officer TJ Schier said in a statement. “Our concept is rooted in golf, but our passion is centered around creating exceptional experiences that bring people together through our innovative gameplay, elevated sports bar and Unexpected events for the whole family. Having this location connected to Firestone Country Club allows us to transition Beginners who find a passion for the game to the fairways of courses where the best in the game, like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, have triumphed.”

The company filed plans in February 2020 with the city showing it wanted to build the venue at the country club.

BigShots Golf Firestone will be the seventh location of its kind in the Nation and the first in Ohio. The other venues are in Florida, Texas, Missouri, Utah and England.

A similar company, Topgolf, operates a location in Independence.