BigShots Golf announces plans for four new locations

BigShots Golf announced plans to build four new locations across the country: Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas; Kansas City, Kan.; Panama City Beach, Fla.; and Pooler (Savannah), Ga. The facilities are expected to open in 2024 and will bring the total number of BigShots locations to 12.

BigShots Golf was acquired in 2018 by Invited (formerly ClubCorp) to bolster its portfolio with a tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience. Golf entertainment has become a hot commodity in the last few years, and BigShots has grown from a single location at the time of the acquisition to the current 12, including one location in the UK, thanks to an aggressive growth strategy.

“With four new markets announced and many more on the horizon, our team has prioritized locations where our expertise in hospitality, food, beverage, family entertainment and the new era of golf will flourish,” said Invited CEO David Pillsbury.

These four locations will also feature a tech-driven indoor putting course as well as the Anthem Kitchen + Bar, a sports bar with food items, cocktails and craft beer. The locations will also provide year-round programming for all ages and private event space for a variety of functions.