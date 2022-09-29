Biggest x-factor for each top-25 team for 2022-23

This week, just about every NCAA Basketball program conducted their first official practice for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The top players in the country are all ready to go, as well as some freshmen looking to make a big impact early on.

But there are also some players flying under the radar in terms of their importance to their respective teams. While it’s expected that the top players will play well enough to keep their teams in games, there needs to be someone else whose play raises the ceiling for those teams.

This piece takes a look at the biggest “x-factors” on each of the top-25 teams this season. Guys who if they play well enough, can make their respective programs good enough to be a contender for the Final Four or even to win it all. And since the AP hasn’t come out with its poll, I’ll be using my own top-25 list that I made recently.

25. Texas Tech Red Raiders – Kerwin Walton

The news of Fardaws Aimaq’s injury puts a spotlight on backup Daniel Batcho, but the completely revamped backcourt will be the key to the Red Raiders’ season. They’re a team that likes plenty of “3 and D” wings and this year is no different. Among their newcomers is Kerwin Walton, a 6’5 guard who transferred over from North Carolina. They didn’t play much last season once the rotation was shortened but did shoot 40% from deep in two seasons.

If Walton can replicate that in extended minutes on the wing, Texas Tech’s offense can become potent, as they’ll have a Threat on the court from deep for guards De’Vion Harmon and others to play off of.