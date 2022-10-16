Biggest takeaways during the Ducks’ bye week

I would like to go on the record and state that I officially know nothing about football. When preparing for this weekend of games, I looked at the point-spread between Washington State and Oregon State and saw that the Cougars were getting 3 points on the road. I hammered it. Washington State, in my mind, is the far superior team, and the Beavers have been dealing with quarterback troubles.

What the heck do I know?

The Beavers were dominant, beating Washington State 24-10 and knocking the promising Cougars down a peg. There was a world earlier this year where Washington State put things together, mounting a run at the Pac-12 Championship. This conference acts as crabs in a bucket, though, and just when someone looks to break out of the middle of the pack, another ho-hum team will drag them back to reality.

That wasn’t even the biggest act of conference cannibalism that we saw on Saturday. A bit earlier in the night, No. 20 Utah upset No. 7 USC at home, winning 43-42 after a gutsy call to go for the 2-point conversion and the win instead of the tie with under a minute remaining.

Now Utah, at 5-2, still doesn’t have a chance to get to the College Football Playoff, but they made sure that the previously undefeated Trojans are no longer in the driver’s seat either.

This is why the Pac-12 just can’t have nice things…