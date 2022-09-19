Biggest questions for South Carolina football after loss to Georgia

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football made history in its 48-7 loss to Georgia on Saturday.

The 41-point deficit was the largest margin of defeat for the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) in 128 years of their series with the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0), who became the unanimous No. 1 team in the country on Sunday.

These are the biggest questions Entering Week 4 — and the rest of the season:

Will the loss impact recruiting?

South Carolina invited a Squadron of high-priority prospects for the Georgia game, including five-star 2023 edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor and four-star Mazeo Bennett, the No. 1 receiver in South Carolina for the Class of 2024. While the sold-out crowd gave recruits a high-energy introduction to Williams-Brice Stadium, the positive atmosphere quickly died down. By the start of the fourth quarter, the student section had nearly emptied and Georgia fans seemed to outnumber the Gamecocks in the stands.

A loss to the Bulldogs was expected, but the way South Carolina lost was not a good look when trying to attract players into the program. The largest margin of defeat in series history doesn’t fit Coach Shane Beamer’s Year 2 image of a program on the rise.

Three-star cornerback Karson Hobbs, a 2024 commitment, already looks like a risk to flip after taking a visit to and receiving an offer from Notre Dame over the weekend. Could decommits be on the horizon, or were the pregame festivities enough to convince recruits of Beamer’s vision?

Who will start on defense?

It’s no secret that injuries have become the No. 1 problem for the South Carolina defense, and things aren’t looking much better for the near future.

All five players who were questionable to play against Georgia did not dress, so their availability for the Matchup Saturday (7:30 pm, ESPNU) with Charlotte (1-3) is up in the air. That group includes preseason All-American Nickelback Cam Smith, defensive lineman Boogie Huntley, safety RJ Roderick and second-string nickel David Spaulding. Two more players were also added to the injury report after the loss to Georgia: cornerback Darius Rush exited the game with a hamstring injury, and safety Devonni Reed had an X-ray on his hip immediately following the game.

If Roderick, Reed, Rush and Smith are all ruled out against Charlotte, the secondary will include just one Week 1 starter and at least two freshman starters.

However, freshman safety Nick Emmanwori has shone since stepping into Roderick’s starting spot, and there’s a chance he’ll keep the role even if all of the injured starters are healthy. Against Georgia, Emmanwori recorded a team-high 14 tackles and now leads the team with 28 total tackles, 24 of which were solo, in his first three career appearances.

Is it time to panic?

Short answer: Well.

Longer answer: It’s disappointing that the Gamecocks couldn’t score a single point against Georgia’s first string. It’s frustrating that the team has turned the ball over eight times in three games. It’s concerning that almost half of the defensive starters are dealing with injuries. But it’s not hopeless.

Georgia is a reigning national champion and looks like the favorite to repeat. It boasts one of the best defenses in the country and a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Stetson Bennett. For a South Carolina team still finding its footing, it was the worst possible matchup.

The loss at Arkansas in Week 2 had enough positives that it feels reasonable to write Georgia off as a really bad performance, at least until the Gamecocks resume SEC play at Kentucky on Oct. 8. If things haven’t improved Noticeably by then, sounding the alarms will probably be justified.

