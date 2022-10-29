Biggest Indoor Golf Center In State Opens In West Long Branch

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ — This September, the largest-of-its-kind indoor golf training center in the state opened in West Long Branch.

Tee 2 Green Golf Center is located at 185 Rt. 36 West in West Long Branch. They will have their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 pm next Thursday, November 3 with the West Long Branch Mayor and other local officials. Tee 2 Green is owned by Tom Brewer, a former touring golf professional who lives in Holmdel, plus four other local partners, all of whom live in the area (Rumson, Fair Haven, Wall and Tinton Falls).

The 12,000-square-foot facility features golf simulators, short game areas, lounges and a pro shop. The five friends who founded it told Golfing Magazine they are “golf-obsessed Monmouth County residents” and they got the idea during the 2020-2021 lockdown.

“With nearly every local club on a wait list, and the fine local county courses busting at the seams, the answer became obvious,” said Brewer. And not only that, but they are also the indoor training center for the Monmouth University golf teams. Said Monmouth Hawks Women’s head Coach Mark Bryson:

“In recent years, there has been an arms race at the most prestigious D-1 golf programs to add bigger and better indoor training facilities. Now, with full access to Tee2Green’s short game areas and eight Oversized Trackman bays, our golf teams have a facility to compete with anyone in the area, or beyond.” The club is open to all skill levels and ages, and is the perfect place for a private or corporate event.