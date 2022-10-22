‘Big year’ ahead for Siena basketball sophomores Billups & McCollum

LOUDONVILLE – The Siena men’s basketball team has three Graduate students, two fifth-year Seniors and a fourth-year senior who all figure to be part of the rotation this season during the pursuit of a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship.

But Siena’s fortunes will ride largely on a pair of sophomores whom head Coach Carmen Maciariello is expecting to take a big step – point guard Javian McCollum and shooting guard Jared Billups.

“I think for both (McCollum) and Jared, this is a big year,” Maciariello said this week. “It’s a season where we’re saying, ‘Hey, you guys, this is going to be your team. How are you going to mesh and bring these older guys along and get everyone to make sure we’re all bought in?’”

Jared Billups made the MAAC All-Rookie team last season and McCollum might have been the best freshman not to be named to it. After averaging 27.8 minutes and 18.2 minutes per game, respectively, Billups and McCollum are expected to take larger roles this season.

“How you’re going to handle that workload, right, because it’s going to be a different workload,” Maciariello said. “Nothing was really expected out of either of them last year and then, obviously, last year, I think it hurt because they missed a couple of games early on that would have helped us along the road.”

McCollum missed games due to a concussion, illness and academic reasons last season, but finished on a high note by averaging 11.1 points over the final seven games of the season. Billups missed the first two games with a lower-body injury, but then played the final 27 despite suffering a right wrist injury that required surgery after the season.

Billups wasn’t surprised when informed that Maciariello expects him and McCollum to take charge this season.

“He’s expressed that to me a lot, so it’s really not new,” Billups said. “But I think a lot of guys can lead the team, per se. We have a bunch of older guys and we’re all very connected to see that one goal – trying to win.”

McCollum said he has heard the same from Maciariello and plans to respond positively to the higher expectations.

“I mean, I’ve just got to come in and practice with high energy, letting my team know I’m here every day, me and Jared, let them know were going to get better every day, so as a whole we’ re all getting better,” McCollum said.

They feed off each other, McCollum said, with Billups’ steals creating offensive opportunities for the quick McCollum.

Although Billups became known for his defense a year ago, he said he has spent this preseason improving his jumper. He shot only 24.1 percent from 3-point range a year ago, obviously hampered by his wrist.

“Just being more of an Offensive threat,” he said. “A huge thing was my shooting, so I’m working on that, a lot of reps. Especially with my wrist, trying to get that back.”

Billups returned from the surgery to play all three games on the Italian tour in August. He said he experienced some soreness at the end because of back-to-back games.

Maciariello added in a recent MAAC conference call that Billups became “a little frustrated” with his right wrist during the tour after his long layoff. Billups trained and ran on a treadmill to stay in shape before he was cleared to resume playing basketball.

He said he and Billups met recently to watch a film of himself. Maciariello said he expects Billups to be the best defender on the floor with an expanded offensive game.





“I think Jared’s taking steps,” they said. “We talked about when he hurt his wrist and he had the surgery, he was still working out with his left hand. I would say he’ll be more of a guard than an Athletic wing now. He’s not going to be the guy that’s just slashing. Hopefully, he’ll be making plays with the ball in his hand and sharing it with other people, but he’ll be making the 3 and the pull-up jumper and he’s also getting to the foul line.”

McCollum said fans should expect to see more from Billups.

“You’ll see a lot from him, playing off the dribble more,” McCollum said. “He’s not just a catch-and-shoot guy anymore. Playing off the dribble, making cuts like he usually does. High-intensity, always.”

The 6-foot-2 McCollum didn’t even play on the Italian trip after undergoing dental work, although he did make the trip. He said recently he weighs 155 pounds, same as last year, but hopes to add 10 pounds.

“I think he’s ready,” Maciariello said. “He’s taken steps academically. He’s taken steps leadership-wise.”

McCollum said he learned a lot his freshman year about what it takes to be a Division I basketball player.

“I know it takes a lot on the court,” he said. “You’ve got to work out daily, get shots up daily, being able to know my reads coming off screens and knowing how to play defense. It’s big for me and big for JB, so coming into this season, it should be really good.”