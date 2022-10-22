‘Big year’ ahead for Siena basketball sophomores Billups & McCollum
LOUDONVILLE – The Siena men’s basketball team has three Graduate students, two fifth-year Seniors and a fourth-year senior who all figure to be part of the rotation this season during the pursuit of a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship.
But Siena’s fortunes will ride largely on a pair of sophomores whom head Coach Carmen Maciariello is expecting to take a big step – point guard Javian McCollum and shooting guard Jared Billups.