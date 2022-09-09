Big weekend of highly ranked visitors coming up for NC State Basketball

Just Yesterday we told you that NC State was in the mix for 2023 7-foot, stretch center, Braden Pierce.

Pierce will be taking an official visit to Raleigh on September 17th and would be a huge pickup for Keatts and company.

The big man, who is playing a prep year at IMG Academy has flown under the radar, and despite being an agile, strong, and skilled 7-footer, entered the season unranked. But watch his video and it’s pretty apparent that this kid is about to shoot up the ranks in a big way.

We spoke to Braden earlier today to get his take on the recruitment process and why it’s taken so long for Power 5 schools to take notice.

PI: Can you explain your recruiting journey to us? We heard Levi was already in contact with you while at Ole Miss. How long has he been recruiting you and when did NC State get involved?

BP: Coach Levi has been recruiting me since my junior year of high school, NC State got involved as soon as he got there.

PI: You’re a 7-footer with great coordination, skill, and physicality, plus you can shoot. In your opinion, why have you gone a little under the radar? I find it crazy that you were unranked coming into this year.

BP: I feel like I have gone under the radar a little bit because I really didn’t start playing basketball full time until the end of my sophomore year, I was mainly focused on playing baseball, which is the main reason I’m taking a post-grad year

PI: Explain your game to Wolfpack fans. What type of player are you?

BP: I would describe my game as a stretch 5 who can really do whatever a Coach needs from me, I can shoot the 3, block shots, post up, and even beat someone off the dribble.

PI: Which NBA player or college player do you pattern your game after? Or what do you want your final form to look like as a player?

BP: I like to model my game around (Nikola) Jokic with a little more athleticism, really try to be a great passer, and have good touch around the rim.

PI: Who else is recruiting you at this time and which schools are coming at you the hardest?

BP: I think NC State is recruiting me the Hardest right now, but in the past few weeks I’ve been hearing from Utah, UGA, Ole Miss, Iowa, Nebraska, Maryland, Drake, SMU, UMass, Florida, and Rice.

PI: . What are you looking for in a school?

BP: Just looking for a school where I will be able to develop the best over my 4 years and have the best chance of playing at the next level while also being able to help the team win.

PI: What is your timeline for visits and a commitment somewhere?

BP: I don’t really have a definite date on commitment/visits right now, just trying to get better at IMG and not rush the process.

Braden took an unofficial visit to NC State in late June.

Had a great visit to NC State today! Thank you to @Levi_Watkins21 and @CoachKeattsNCSU for having me! pic.twitter.com/yxQbogvpoI — Braden Pierce (@bradenpierce24) June 27, 2022

Check out his Highlights below…