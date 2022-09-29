Big week for Faiferlick Martial Arts | News, Sports, Jobs

The next two weekends are going to be hectic and action-packed at Faiferlick Martial Arts.

The gym, owned and operated by Justin Faiferlick and his family, will be home to a taekwondo tournament and three seminars/camps starting this Saturday.

Up first will be the tournament with competitors from around the state and surrounding states coming together. That is set for Saturday, with Sunday being a special athlete development camp Hosted by Olympian Stephen Lambdin.

Lambdin represented the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics in taekwondo, winning Bronze at the 2011 Pan American Games.

“We are excited to host our own tournament in our new facility right here in Fort Dodge,” Faiferlick said. “We have four Olympic size competition Octagons to provide Athletes with an exciting venue to compete.

“This tournament is open to all ages, ranks, and sizes of competitors from around Iowa and our surrounding states.”

On Friday, October 7, Ryron Gracie will be at the facility for a jiu-jitsu seminar focusing on Submission counters. The following Saturday and Sunday, Gracie and four instructors will be working with certified instructors from around the world.

Gracie is a member of the famous Gracie family and is the eldest grandson of Grand Master Helio Gracie, the Creator of Gracie jiu-jitsu. Along with his brother, Rener, they created Gracie University.

His father, Rorion, was part of the group that started the UFC, while Royce, Rorion’s brother, was a Champion in the UFC, winning three of the first four tournaments the promotion held.

“This Gathering is mainly dedicated to creating connection between certified instructors and also to help each one of them move through the curriculum,” Gracie said, “so they can continue personal advancement and at the same time and can continue to provide the same instructional experience as Gracie University HQ.”

Faiferlick Martial Arts is located at 326 South 25th Street in Fort Dodge. For more information, check out Faiferlick Taekwondo, Martial Arts, Fitness and Self Defense on Facebook or fortdodgemartialarts.com online.