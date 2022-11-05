Big Third Quarter & Defense Propel Football

Next Game: Union College | Dutchman Shoes Trophy Game 11/12/2022 | 12 p.m WRPI 91.5 FM Nov. 12 (Sat) / 12pm Union College | Dutchman Shoes Trophy Game History

TROY, NY – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) offense scored 10 points in the third quarter while the defense held St. Lawrence University to only 153 yards of offense for the game, including just 35 yards rushing, and the Engineers defeated the Saints 10 -6 in a Liberty League game at the East Campus Stadium. RPI improves to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference, while SLU drops to 3-6 and 1-4.

Trailing 6-0 at halftime, Rensselaer opened the second half with the ball and drove 57 yards on 13 plays to take the lead. Sophomore Jake Kazanowsky finished the series by finding Classmate Shane Allison , a tight end, in the end zone from three yards out. Senior running back Dylan Burnett carried the ball six times for 34 yards, including a 16-yard run up the right side on the first play from scrimmage. They also caught a pass that went for three yards.

The longest play was a 27-yard connection between Kazanowsky and Sterling Walker-Sutton up the seam immediately after the Engineers were called for a personal foul on a block. Three plays later, Gil Goldsmith caught a five-yard pass at the three yard line on a 4th and 3. RPI scored two plays later and Aleksandar Maric’s extra point put the home team in front 7-6.

Following a three-and-out by the Saints on their ensuing possession, the Engineers put together a 10-play, 31-yard drive that Maric finished with a 32-yard field goal.

The Saints took advantage of a short field to score in the first quarter for the game’s first points. SLU got the ball at its own 41-yard line following a short punt and went the 59 yards in six plays. Sophomore quarterback Daniel Lawther found TJ Cornacchia in the front left corner of the end zone from 18 yards out for a 6-0 lead. The extra point was missed.

Lawther finished the first half 10 of 15 for 79 yards and a touchdown with three completions to Cornacchia, who had 40 yards. Defensively, the Saints had three sacks, including an 11-yard effort by Bryan Placide. They had four total tackles with three solos.

In total, Placide had seven stops, which trailed only Victor Gamberoni and Ben Munn, both of whom had eight tackles (3 solos apiece). Lawther was 17 of 25 for 188 yards with Cornacchia catching four passes for 46 yards.

RPI’s first half defensive leaders were linebacker Conner Noyes who had seven stops (2 solo) and defensive lineman Josh Cohen , who had six tackles with two unassisted and one for a loss (3 yards). They finished with nine and eight tackles, respectively, and Amaechi Konkwo had seven with two for lost yards (17). Kazanowsky was 14 of 21 for 132 yards after going 7 of 10 for 56 yards in the first half. Burnett led all rushers with 106 yards on 26 carries.

The Engineers’ final regular season home game is next Saturday at noon against Union College in the Dutchman Shoes Trophy Game. St. Lawrence is also home next week when it hosts Buffalo State in its season finale (1pm).