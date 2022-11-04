Big Ten Weekly Women’s Basketball Central – Nov. 7-13
- The Big Ten Conference tips off its 42nd Women’s basketball season Monday, looking to build upon recent success that has seen a record-setting four conference schools reach the NCAA Sweet Sixteen the past two seasons and two programs make historic runs to the Elite Eight (Indiana in 2021, Michigan last year). The opening week of the 2022-23 Big Ten Conference season has several high-quality matchups, including No. 14/15 Ohio State welcoming No. 5/4 Tennessee on Tuesday (8:30 pm ET on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app) and No. 17/18 Maryland plays host to top-ranked (and Defending national champion) South Carolina on Friday evening (6 pm ET on ESPN2).
- Another unique game featuring a Big Ten Conference program will be played Friday (4:30 pm ET on BTN) when Wisconsin takes on Kansas State in the Inaugural Brew City Battle at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. It’s the opener of a Wisconsin basketball doubleheader at the stadium, with the Badger men facing Stanford in the nightcap.
- The Big Ten Conference is Tops in the Nation with six Top 25 teams in both the Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA)/USA Today preseason polls. In the AP balloting, Iowa leads the Big Ten pack, coming in at No. 4, the second year in a row a conference school has started the year fourth in the AP poll (Maryland was in that spot last season). Iowa is followed by No. 11 Indiana, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 17 Maryland, No. 22 Nebraska and No. 25 Michigan. In the WBCA/USA Today poll, Iowa was tied for sixth, Indiana was 11th, Ohio State was 15th, Maryland was 18th, Nebraska was 22nd and Michigan was 23rd.
- Big Ten Conference Women’s basketball student-athletes are front and center in numerous preseason watch lists for major national honors. Leading the way is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, with the senior guard both a unanimous Associated Press Preseason All-American, as well as the Preseason Player of the Year selection by The Athletic. The Big Ten led all conferences with 10 players on the Naismith Trophy Watch List and five on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List (for the nation’s top shooting guard), with the complete list of Big Ten preseason honorees on page 2 of this release.
- During the past three seasons, the Big Ten has gone a combined 268-89 (.751) in non-conference regular-season games, the best three-year stretch in conference history. Last year, Big Ten programs went 101-47 (.682) in non-conference regular-season games, including five Top 25 wins (plus a sixth when Ohio State went on the road to defeat No. 9 LSU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament).
- The Big Ten Conference has rolled out a robust Women’s basketball television package for the 2022-23 season, with all 126 conference games nationally produced and distributed for the ninth consecutive season. All told, no less than 76 Big Ten Women’s basketball games are scheduled to be televised nationally by three of the conference’s TV partners (Big Ten Network, FOX and ESPN). Included in this year’s Big Ten television package are 62 games on BTN, nine games on ESPN networks (highlighted by the first regular-season Big Ten Women’s basketball game on ABC on Dec. 11 when Maryland hosts UConn), and five games on FOX or FS1, the first time the conference package has included games on the FOX broadcast network (and the third consecutive year Big Ten games will air on FS1).
- Seven returning Big Ten players garnered All-America honors from at least one outlet last season — Indiana’s Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano, Michigan’s Leigha Brown and Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon. In addition, approximately 60 percent of last year’s first-, second-team and Honorable mention all-conference honorees returning, including three individual award winners in Clark (Player of the Year), Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers (Sixth Player of the Year) and Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski (Freshman of the Year).
- The Big Ten had four of the nation’s top 10 scoring offenses last season — Iowa (2nd – 84.2 ppg.), Maryland (7th – 78.8 ppg.), Ohio State (8th – 78.2 ppg.) and Nebraska (10th – 77.8 ppg. ). Only one other conference had multiple schools among the nation’s top 10 scoring offenses (the Sun Belt had two), and combined, the Autonomy Five + BIG EAST conferences had just two top 10 scoring offenses.
- When it came to shooting percentages, the Big Ten also set the pace last year. Iowa was first at .502, leading four conference schools in the top 20 in that category, the most of any Division I conference in the country (Ohio State was 10th at .456, Indiana was 16th at .454 and Michigan was 20th at . 449).