Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Central – Nov. 16-22
- Entering the penultimate weekend of the 2022 Big Ten volleyball regular season, Wisconsin and Ohio State remain tied atop the conference standings at 15-1 with Nebraska just one match behind at 14-2 and Minnesota in fourth place at 12-4. All Big Ten action this weekend will take place Friday through Sunday, including Big Ten Network broadcasts on all three days — No. 9 Minnesota at No. 14 Penn State on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET), No. 3 Wisconsin at No. 14 Penn State on Saturday (8 p.m. ET) and No. 19 Purdue at No. 6 at Nebraska on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).
- Ohio State captured its third top-five and fifth top-10 win of the season last Sunday with a four-set win over No. 4 Nebraska at the sold-out Covelli Center and a national television audience on the Big Ten Network. Since dropping its first three matches against ranked opponents this season (two vs. Texas and one vs. San Diego, currently the top two schools in the AVCA poll), Ohio State is 8-2 against Top 25 opponents, with one of those two losses coming on Sept. 24 in five sets on the road at the same Nebraska Squad the Buckeyes defeated this past weekend.
- Ohio State junior opposite hitter Emily Londot was chosen as the GameChanger/AVCA Division I National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday. The Utica, Ohio, native averaged 5.75 points, 5.25 kills and 4.0 digs per set with a .360 hitting percentage last week in pacing the Buckeyes to four-set wins at No. 15 Purdue and at home against No. 4 Nebraska. Londot is the first Big Ten player to earn national player of the week honors from the AVCA since Nov. 1, 2021, when Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy was selected.
- Nebraska celebrated another program milestone on Nov. 11 with its NCAA-record 300th consecutive home sellout when 8,207 fans jammed the Bob Devaney Sports Center for the Huskers’ 3-0 win over Iowa. Nebraska’s sellout streak dates back to 2001, when the Huskers played at the NU Coliseum (which seated approximately 4,000 fans). The streak has continued even with Nebraska moving into the larger Bob Devaney Sports Center in 2013, helping the school lead the Nation in attendance annually since that relocation nearly a decade ago.
- When Penn State plays host to Wisconsin on Saturday night (8 pm ET on Big Ten Network), the Nittany Lions will also hold their third annual “Silent Set” in support of hard-of-hearing communities. Fans will be asked to remain silent from the match’s first serve until PSU scores its ninth point.
- Wisconsin is ranked No. 3 and earning first-place votes while Ohio State is up to a season-high No. 5, leading a group of six Big Ten Conference schools in the latest American Volleyball Coaches (AVCA) Top 25 poll. Four of those six Big Ten squads are in the top 10, with the Big Ten remaining entrenched as the national leader with its four top-10 and six top-25 programs. The full AVCA poll can be found on page 2 of this release.
- The Big Ten Conference also stands tall in this week’s NCAA Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) rankings, with four schools in the top 10 and eight in the top 50 of the NCAA RPI report, the most from any conference in the country. Like the AVCA poll, this week’s RPI rankings are listed on page 2 of this release.
- The Big Ten Conference also continues to be the most popular conference in the country in terms of attendance, placing a remarkable nine schools among the top 19 in the latest NCAA attendance rankings released Wednesday. Nebraska leads the country at 8,185 fans per match, just ahead of Wisconsin (7,913), with Minnesota fourth (4,782), Ohio State sixth (3,609) and Michigan State seventh (3,302). Illinois is next at No. 13 (2,635), followed by No. 16 Purdue (2,371), No. 18 Michigan (2,346) and No. 19 Penn State (2,336). By comparison, no other conference in the country has more than two schools in the top 19 of the NCAA attendance rankings this week.
- The Big Ten Network is averaging more than 100,000 viewers this season and has seen its average viewership rise more than 100% from the 2021 season, including two of the top three viewed volleyball matches in the country. Most notably on Oct. 26, BTN broadcast the top-five Showdown between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 5 Wisconsin in Madison, drawing an audience of 362,000 viewers, not only the most watched match in the Nation this year, but also the second-largest audience ever to watch a volleyball match on BTN — the only larger BTN volleyball audience to date was on Nov. 26, 2021, when 375,000 viewers watched Wisconsin defeat Nebraska to clinch its third consecutive Big Ten title.
- Collectively, the Big Ten volleyball television package has produced four of the nation’s top five viewed volleyball matches this season. In addition to the Oct. 26 Nebraska-Wisconsin match and the Huskers’ win over Ole Miss on Sept. 3 (271,000), both on BTN, Nebraska’s win over Creighton Sept. 7 had an audience of 246,000 viewers on FS1 and Oct. 16 match between Michigan and Wisconsin on ESPN drew 245,000 viewers. For the season, nine televised Big Ten matches have attracted more than 200,000 viewers.
- The Big Ten has announced the most robust volleyball television package in its history with a record-setting 55 matches scheduled for linear television coverage (47 on Big Ten Network, six on ESPN2/ESPNU, two on FS1), with the possibility of further broadcasts to be announced at a later date. In addition, all non-televised Big Ten volleyball home matches are scheduled to be broadcast live on B1G+, the Big Ten Network’s subscription streaming service (bigtenplus.com).
- It’s Aug. 1, the Big Ten Network announced a groundbreaking, multi-year distribution partnership with Volleyball World that will enhance the promotion and coverage of Big Ten Conference volleyball across the globe. As part of that agreement, 70+ Big Ten volleyball matches will appear worldwide on VolleyballWorld.tv. There will also be live streaming of nearly 50 televised Big Ten Network volleyball matches outside of North America and certain Caribbean islands, as well as worldwide streaming of an additional 28 matches from B1G+ inventory, with those matches airing concurrently on B1G+.
- For the 16th consecutive season, Big Ten volleyball honored more than 70 Academic All-Big Ten standouts in 2021, as a record-setting 153 volleyball student-athletes were recognized, including a pair of Academic All-America selections in first-team honoree Sydney Hilley (Wisconsin) and second-team choice Diana Brown (Illinois).