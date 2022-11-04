Big Ten Weekly Men’s Basketball Central: Nov. 7-14
- The Big Ten Conference is set to open its 118th season of competition on Monday, Nov. 7, with 13 nonconference home games. Purdue will open its 2022-23 slate with a home contest on Tuesday.
- The Big Ten Conference season will begin Friday, Dec. 2, when Illinois travels to Maryland, the first of 12 conference games to be played between Dec. 2-11. Each school will compete in a 20-game Big Ten schedule, facing seven teams twice — once at home and once on the road — and six teams once, with three of those contests played at home and three on the road.
- The 2023 Big Ten Tournament will be played March 8-12, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago, marking the 11th time the city has hosted the tournament. Well. 5 seed Iowa outlasted No. 3 Purdue, 75-66, in the 2022 Championship game, played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Hawkeyes’ sophomore Keegan Murray was named Championship Game Most Valuable Player after setting a new Big Ten Tournament scoring record with 103 points in leading Iowa to its third tournament title.
- Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named the 2022-23 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year as chosen by a select media panel. A second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2021-22, Jackson-Davis was also named to the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball All-Tournament Team. Jackson-Davis, Michigan junior center Hunter Dickinson, and Purdue junior center Zach Edey were unanimous selections to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. All three also earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021-22.
- Jackson-Davis also leads a talented group of student-athletes who have been named to national preseason award watch lists. The junior forward was named to the AP Preseason All-America Team along with honors from Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports, and The Athletic. Jackson-Davis also joined Dickinson and Edey on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.
- The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced the preseason watch lists for its national player of the year awards at the five traditional court positions. Nine student-athletes from nine different Big Ten schools were named to the preseason watch lists at four positions.
- The Big Ten Conference will continue to display a brand of basketball that excites fans in the stands and at home. For the 45th consecutive season, the Big Ten Conference led the Nation in attendance with more than 2.9 million fans attending a contest. In addition, 26 basketball games involving a Big Ten Conference team exceeded 1 million viewers, the most of any conference.
- A nation-leading five Big Ten Conference teams were ranked in the final coaches poll. Purdue led the league at No. 10, followed by No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Iowa, and No. 25 Michigan. Michigan State, Ohio State, and Rutgers were receiving votes in the poll. Three teams, No. 13/14 Indiana, No. 22/22 Michigan and No. 23/23 Illinois will open the 2022-23 season on the AP/USA Today polls, while six other teams received votes in the preseason polls.