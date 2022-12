2022 NCAA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT – FIRST ROUND DATE MATCH LOCATION TIME (ET) TV Thursday, Dec. 1 Delaware State at NO. 2 NEBRASKA

(Louisville Quadrant) Bob Devaney Sports Center

(Lincoln, Neb.) 8 p.m ESPN+ Friday, Dec. 2 WELL. 8 PURDUE vs. Tennessee

(Louisville Quadrant) L&N Federal Credit Union Arena

(Louisville, Ky.) 4 p.m ESPN+ Tennessee State at NO. 3 OHIO STATE

(Texas Quadrant) Covelli Center

(Columbus, Ohio) 7:30 p.m ESPN+ UMBC at NO. 4 PENN STATE

(Wisconsin Quadrant) Rec Hall

(University Park, Pa.) 7:30 p.m ESPN+ Quinnipiac at NO. 1 WISCONSIN

(Wisconsin Quadrant) UW Field House

(Madison, Wis.) 8 p.m ESPN+ Southeastern Louisiana at NO. 2 THE WAR OF MINNESOTA

(Texas Quadrant) Maturi Pavilion

(Minneapolis, Minn.) 8 p.m ESPN+

Related