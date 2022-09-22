Big Ten Unveils 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Television Schedule

2022-23 Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Television Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced the start times and television designations for the 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule on Thursday, which includes all 140 contests set to be broadcast nationally. The conference also revealed tip times and network assignments for select non-conference games.

The Big Ten schedule gets underway Dec. 2-11 before resuming on Dec. 29. Conference play will build up to the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, set for March 8-12 at the United Center in Chicago, marking the 11th time the city will host the event. All 14 teams will advance to the tournament, with two first-round games slated for Wednesday, March 8. The top four teams will receive first- and second-round byes and advance to the quarterfinals on Friday, March 10.

BTN will open its conference schedule on Friday, Dec. 2, as Illinois visits Maryland for a 7 pm or 9 pm ET tip.

ESPN’s initial conference game takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with Wisconsin welcoming Maryland on ESPN2 at 9 pm ET.

FOX Sports will debut conference action this season with Maryland traveling to Michigan on Jan. 1 at 4:30 pm ET on FS1.

CBS Sports’ first conference match-up of the season will see Indiana host Wisconsin on Jan. 2 at 1 pm ET on CBS.

BTN will televise the first 10 games of the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, with CBS Sports broadcasting the semifinals and Championship game on CBS for the 26th consecutive year.

Start times and television designations for the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date and will be carried on ESPN networks.

All BTN, FOX and FS1 on-air games will also be streamed Nationwide via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the FOX Sports App. Games airing on an ESPN network will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated pay TV subscribers. CBS Sports’ broadcast coverage will be available to stream live on Paramount+, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.



#B1GMBBall