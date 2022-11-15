Big Ten Soccer Student-Athletes Collect 92 Academic All-District Honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. – A record-setting 92 Big Ten Conference men’s and Women’s soccer student-athletes earned Academic All-District honors from College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA, the College Sports Information Directors of America), it was announced Tuesday. Of those student-athletes selected, 59 are women’s soccer standouts, while 33 are men’s soccer honorees, with the full contingent of 92 representing 13 Big Ten Conference schools.

Indiana and Rutgers each had the maximum 12 student-athletes (six women, six men) chosen for Academic All-District status, while Penn State had 11 honorees. Michigan and Michigan State both had nine recipients, followed by Ohio State with seven. Northwestern and Nebraska produced six Academic All-District honorees, with Minnesota and Purdue adding five, Iowa having four and Illinois and Maryland with three apiece.

Each of the Big Ten soccer standouts who earned Academic All-District citations are now eligible for Academic All-America consideration, with the national honorees selected in early December. In order to be considered for Academic All-America and Academic All-District status, students must not only maintain a minimum 3.50 GPA, but must also be a starter or key reserve, competing in at least 50 percent of their school’s contests.

The complete list of Big Ten men’s and Women’s soccer Academic All-District honorees can be found below, while the full CSC Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams are available by clicking HERE and HERE.