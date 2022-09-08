Big Ten Schedule Announced for Illinois Women’s Basketball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Big Ten announced the complete 2022-23 conference Women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 7, completing the Fighting Illini’s slate for the upcoming season.

Illinois announced the program’s non-conference schedule on August 17 and home and road matchups were released on June 16.

The 2022-23 campaign will be the first under head Coach Shauna Green and her staff. Illinois’ Squad will feature eight newcomer players as well as a new era of Fighting Illini Women’s basketball is underway.

Schedule Notes

Illinois Women’s basketball is slated for an 18-game conference schedule with nine home games and nine on the road.

This season marks the fourth time in the last five seasons that the B1G will play an 18-game Women’s basketball schedule, and the 21 St time overall since 1982-83.

time overall since 1982-83. Six Big Ten squads appeared in the 2021-22 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, including: Iowa (Second Round), Nebraska (First Round), Michigan (Elite Eight), Maryland (Sweet 16), Ohio State (Sweet 16) and Indiana ( Sweet 16).

The Illini will face off against five teams twice. Those programs are: Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Weekend conference games inside State Farm Center include: Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Iowa, Sunday, Jan. 29 vs. Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. Minnesota and Sunday, Feb. 19 vs. Penn State.

UI opens conference play at Indiana on Dec. 4 before hosting Rutgers on Dec. 7.

After the opening week of B1G play, Illinois will knock out its remaining three non-conference games: at Butler (Dec. 11), at Missouri (Dec. 18) and hosting Florida Atlantic (Dec. 21).

Illinois’ regular-season finale is Sunday, Feb. 26 at Rutgers.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 1-5 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

