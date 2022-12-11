Big Ten sacks leader Nick Herbig declares for 2023 NFL Draft

MADISON, Wis — Another Wisconsin starter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig, a starter in each of the last three seasons, announced his plans Saturday, becoming the sixth UW player to declare for the draft ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. They joined center Joe TippmannOffensive guard Tyler Beachdefensive tackle Keeanu Benton and cornerbacks Justin Clark and Jay Shaw.

“Thank you for accepting a young kid from over 4,000 miles away in Kauai (Hawaii) and making my family and I feel at home for the last three years,” Herbig wrote in a statement he posted on social media. “I appreciate Coach (Paul) Chryst, Coach (Jim) Leonhard and Coach (Bobby) April for the opportunity to be a Badger and to represent the red and white. You helped turn me into a man on and off the field.

“My teammates are truly Brothers for life, and it was an Honor serving as a Captain this season.

“Badger nation, you are the best fans in the country! From Camp Randall Stadium to every game on the road, you supported our team and brought the energy.

“It has been a childhood dream of mine to play football at the highest level. After many discussions with my family, I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft.”

Herbig got his Collegiate career off to a strong start in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, recording one sack with six tackles for a loss of yards over seven games. He showed significant improvement last season with nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss and took it a step further this season. The Consensus first-team All-Big Ten performer led the conference with 11 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss.

Herbig finished his UW career with 21 sacks (tied with Don Davey for eighth in UW history), 36 tackles for a loss of yards and 147 total tackles. He was a four-star prospect in UW’s 2020 class.

Herbig’s brother, Nate, played collegiately for Stanford before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Offensive guard was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets before this season. Nick has trained with Nate, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson and several other NFL players over the last two offseasons.

Most projections have Nick as a mid- to late-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Want the latest news on Wisconsin delivered right to your email? Subscribe to the Badger247 newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on UW football, basketball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox.



Sign up for FREE text alerts on Badger247 to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.