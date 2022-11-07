Big Ten Roundup (Nov. 7): College Basketball Season Opens Monday With 13 Games

It’s been seven long months since we’ve had college basketball, but the wait finally ends on Monday night when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway.

Thirteen of the Big Ten’s 14 teams play on Monday, with Purdue opening its season on Tuesday.

It’s bound to be another exciting Big Ten season. Three league teams are ranked in. the preseason Associated Press top-25 poll, headlined by Indiana at No. 13, Michigan at No. 22 and Illinois at No. 23. Five other Big Ten teams received votes — Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers.

