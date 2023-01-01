Big Ten Roundup (Dec. 31): Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines Both Lose College Football Playoff Thrillers

For the first time ever, the Big Ten got two teams into the four-team College Football Playoff, but Michigan and Ohio State both lost in dramatic fashion on Saturday in the Greatest day ever of the CFP.

Michigan opened the day taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., and the No. 2 Seeded Wolverines lost 51-45 in a wild Shootout that featured a Fiesta Bowl record 96 points and a 44-point third quarter, the first time that’s ever happened during the CFP era. TCU is the first Big 12 team to reach the CPF final since the playoff started in 2014.

The Wolverines trailed 21-3 in the second quarter and 41-22 late in the third quarter but kept working their way back into the game, falling just short for the second straight year in the national semifinals.

Michigan couldn’t overcome two JJ McCarthy interceptions returned for touchdowns, three first-and-goal situations that produced a total of three points and a rushing defense that came into the game ranked third nationally but allowed 263 yards on the ground to TCU.

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters (13) scores on a pick-six against Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy (9) in the third quarter of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to No. 1 seed Georgia in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta was a heartbreaker. The Buckeyes, who were 6-point underdogs against the unbeaten defending national champions, blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. They had a big lead thanks to four touchdown passes from CJ Stroud.

Georgia went ahead on a touchdown from Stetson Bennett to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds to go, but Ohio State quickly marched down the field, setting up a 50-yard field goal attempt by the usually reliable Noah Ruggles, who had missed only one kick all year. This potential game-winner wasn’t close though, missing badly to the left.

Iowa also played on Sunday, and the Hawkeyes defense was brilliant yet again in a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. The Hawkeyes held Kentucky to just 185 yards of total offense and forced two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Labas got his first win as a starter for the Hawkeyes. They threw for only 139 yards, but didn’t make any mistakes. It was the first shutout ever in the Music City Bowl, and it was the 10th career Bowl win for Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz, tying him for the most in league history with Joe Paterno.

Big Ten teams Illinois, Purdue and Penn State all play on Monday. For the complete Bowl schedule, including summaries of all the games, CLICK HERE

Sunday’s basketball schedule

MARYLAND at MICHIGAN, 4:30 p.m. ET: Michigan (7-5, 1-0 in Big Ten) has struggled through the nonconference portion of the season, and hit a new low on Thursday when it lost at home to Central Michigan. They played just one league. game in December, beating Minnesota. The Wolverines host Maryland (10-3, 1-1 in Big Ten), a team that’s been impressive so far. All three losses are to ranked teams, Wisconsin, Tennessee and UCLA. ( TV: FOX Sports 1). Point spread: Michigan is a 1-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, and the over/under is 143.5.

IOWA at PENN STATE, 5:30 p.m. ET: Iowa (8-5, 0-2 in Big Ten) has struggled lately with ugly losses to Eastern Illinois and Nebraska in the past week and change. The Hawkeyes, who got Kris Murray (foot) and Connor McCafferey (hand) back in Thursday's loss at Nebraska, are hoping to turn it around against a Penn State (10-3, 1-1 in Big Ten) who's been playing well. They have a home loss against Michigan State in league play, but a road win at Illinois. Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.1 points per game. ( TV: Big Ten Network). Point spread: Penn State is a 3-point favorite, and the over/under is 147.5.

OHIO STATE at NORTHWESTERN, 7:30 pm ET: Northwestern (10-2, 1-0 in Big Ten) has been the surprise team in the league early in the season. The Wildcats' only two losses are to Auburn and Pittsburgh, and they already have a Big Ten road win at Michigan State. Ohio State (9-3, 1-0 in Big Ten) has three losses, all against ranked teams (San Diego State, Duke, North Carolina.) The Buckeyes got a break in their Big Ten win vs. Rutgers because Tanner Holden's buzzer -beater three-pointer for the win should not have counted. He was out of bounds when he caught the pass, and the league admitted the referees blew the call. Point spread: Ohio State is a 2-point favorite, and the over/under is 136.5.

