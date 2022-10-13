Big Ten players poll: ‘Love and Basketball’ still loved as favorite movie

Nothing beats an old romantic movie.

When we Polled more than 20 Big Ten basketball players this week at Big Ten media days as to their favorite basketball movie, “Love and Basketball” won out easily with nine votes.

The movie, first released in 2000, stars Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan as childhood friends who grow up and eventually fall in love both with each other and with basketball.

And no, it’s not just a chick flick, although the movie received eight votes from women’s basketball players. Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl also voted for the movie, drawing some guffaws from his teammates sitting next to him.

Votes: Taiyier Parks, Michigan State; Makenna Marisa, Penn State; Leilani Kapinus, Penn State; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin; Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State; Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin; Halle Douglass, Wisconsin; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska; Kamaria McDaniel, Michigan State

“Like Mike”

Another movie that just passed the 20-year mark was tied as our second-highest vote-getter. “Like Mike” was released in 2002 and features Lil’ Bow Wow receiving basketball abilities from a pair of shoes. The soundtrack’s hit song, “Basketball,” can still be heard often in arenas.

Votes: Avery LaBarbera, Wisconsin; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Kamaria McDaniel, Michigan State

“Coach Carter”

This one will probably make a few coaches smile. “Coach Carter”, a 2005 flick based on a true story where Samuel L. Jackson leads an inner-city basketball team to success through hard-nosed coaching, also received three votes from our panel.

Voters: Steven Crowl, Wisconsin; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State; Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Also received votes

Six other movies received at least one vote from the players we surveyed (players were allowed to vote for more than one). “Space Jam” received votes from Jacy Sheldon of Ohio State and Alexis Markowski (the sequel starring LeBron James released last year received no votes).

The others: “Hoosiers” (Sam Griesel, Nebraska), “White Men Can’t Jump” (Jalen Pickett, Penn State), “Glory Road” (Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin), “He Got Game” (DeeDee Hagemann, Michigan State), Above The Rim (Seth Lundy, Penn State).