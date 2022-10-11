Big Ten Network Announces On-Air Basketball Talent Ahead of 2022-23 Season

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Big Ten Network today Unveiled the names and faces bringing you the 2022-23 Big Ten basketball season, with more than 350 men’s and women’s games airing on the network, FOX Sports app and B1G+.

On-Air Talent

Surrounding men’s and women’s games on the Big Ten Network will be a mix of new and familiar voices with deep ties to the Big Ten Conference.

New to the network this season is men’s Analyst Bruce Weber. Weber, a former Naismith Coach of the Year recipient who led Illinois to a national championship appearance in 2005, joins the network following 497 career wins and two Big Ten championships. The Big Ten Network’s returning men’s analysts are headlined by Robbie Hummel, Stephen Bardo, Andy Katz, Sean Morris, Rapheal Davis, Christy Winters-Scott, Stephanie White, Tre Demps, Trent Meacham and Mike DeCourcy with Brian Butch, Jess Settles and Nick Bahe also contributing.

Men’s basketball play-by-play responsibilities will be split between Kevin Kugler, By Brandon Gaudi, Dave Revsine and Cory Provuswith Jason Ross Jr., Jeff Levering and Lisa Byington appearing throughout the season.

Sloane Martin Returns as the lead play-by-play voice for Women’s basketball, while Mike Hall, Matt Schumacher and Connor Onion will also play feature roles.

Joining BTN this year as a Women’s basketball Analyst is Naz Hillmon, former Michigan All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year and current member of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. Hillmon will work alongside Winters-Scott, Autumn Johnson, Meghan McKeown and White as Featured Women’s basketball analysts.

Programming

Surrounding more than 350 games on BTN, the FOX Sports app and B1G+, including Super Wednesday doubleheaders, will be a loaded lineup of studio and original programming including:

B1G Basketball and Beyond – Airing Sunday nights and covering the latest Big Ten Basketball news with highlights and analysis

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball – On Wednesday nights beginning in January, the Emmy-nominated Journey Returns for its 14 th season and takes viewers behind the scenes with compelling stories from an assortment of Big Ten basketball personalities

season and takes viewers behind the scenes with compelling stories from an assortment of Big Ten basketball personalities Basketball in the 60s – 60-minute cutdowns of the top men’s and women’s basketball games will air weekly throughout the season

Women’s Sports Report – A 30-minute studio show highlighting the results and storylines across the Big Ten landscape, including Women’s basketball

The B1G Moment: Chad Austin Does It Again (Nov. 8) – One of the Defining Moments in the storied Purdue-Indiana basketball rivalry – see how Chad Austin’s knack for the clutch shot helped upset the Hoosiers in 1997

The B1G Moment: Ben Brust’s Halfcourt Shot (Nov. 15) – Ben Brust’s dramatic halfcourt shot to send the 2013 Michigan-Wisconsin game to overtime

The B1G Story: Chris Street (Jan. 18) – 30 years after the tragic passing of Chris Street, see how #40’s life and Legacy continue to impact the Hawkeye basketball family

The B1G Story: Bill Cofield (February ’23) – The story of a true Big Ten trailblazer – The B1G Story: Bill Cofield profiles the life and legacy of the conference’s first African-American men’s basketball head coach

For complete listings, visit btn.com.

Digital Coverage of Big Ten Basketball