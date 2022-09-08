Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule Released

Schedule | Printable | Season Tickets | Mobile Passes | Premium Seating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Big Ten announced the conference basketball schedule live on BTN Thursday, completing the 2022-23 Illinois schedule. Illinois released its non-conference schedule on July 28.

Ticket On-Sale Dates

On Sale Now – Season Tickets, Mobile Passes & Premium Seating (Legacy Club & Traditions Club)

Sept. 13 – Mini-Plan Tickets

Sept. 14, 5 pm – Orange Krush Student Tickets

October 18 – I FUND Member Presale for Single-Game Tickets | Join the I FUND

October 19 – Public Single-Game Tickets

The Champ is Here

Illinois is the reigning Big Ten Champion after going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is the Big Ten’s winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a 44-16 league record, the winningest stretch in program history.

The Illini return five letterwinners, add one of the most accomplished transfer groups in the nation, and welcome a top-10 recruiting class in 2022-23.

Illinois Big Ten Schedule Notes

• Seven teams Illinois plays twice (home and away): Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

• Three teams Illinois plays only at home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers

• Three teams Illinois plays only on the road: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue

• Illinois again opens league play on a Friday night, playing at Maryland on Dec. 2.

• The Illini’s other December contest is home vs. Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 10

• Illinois has two additional Saturday home games: Wisconsin on Jan. 7 and Rutgers on Feb. 11.

• The Illini have a Friday night home game against Michigan State on Jan. 13, tipping off the weekend before the start of spring semester classes.

• Illinois will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the second consecutive season, at Minnesota on Jan. 16.

• Illinois has consecutive home games vs. Indiana on Jan. 19 followed by Ohio State on Jan. 24.

• After Illinois plays five out of seven games at home from Jan. 19-Feb. 11, the Illini end the season with four out of six games on the road.

• Five of Illinois’ last six road games are on the weekend.

• The final home game at State Farm Center is set for March 2 vs. Michigan.

• Illinois concludes the regular season at Purdue on March 5.

• The Big Ten Tournament Returns to Chicago for the first time since 2019, set for March 8-12 at the United Center.

