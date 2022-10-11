Big Ten Men’s Basketball Coaches Discuss Dominant Post Players Across the Conference

MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten conference has no shortage of talented post players. As Dreams of positionless basketball continue to flood the sport at all levels of play, size and physicality remain a staple across the league.

“I think college basketball was always built around having someone, a big, a low-post presence,” Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said. “When you go around the college game, not just in the Big Ten, there are a lot of nice, dominant players that play in the low post. We happen to have one.”

