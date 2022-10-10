Big Ten media puts Nebraska men’s basketball last in preseason poll

LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch.

Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as the preseason favorite. Wisconsin, featuring Bellevue West Graduate Chucky Hepburn, was picked to finish ninth, while Iowa slotted seventh with one first-place vote.

Nebraska came in last. Given NU has finished 14th, 14th and 13th in the last three years under Coach Fred Hoiberg, the Prediction followed recent performance. Media picked the Huskers 11th last year.

No individual Husker player received preseason votes for Big Ten Player or Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson edged out Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis for preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino grabbed preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

The full preseason media poll: