Big Ten football power rankings after Week 11

If you are not paying attention to the Big Ten West Division race with two weeks to go, you are missing out. The division is still pretty wide open after some big developments this weekend, and yes, Iowa is in the running.

The East is much more straightforward as it is now down to Ohio State and Michigan. Even if both teams are the victim of a Giant upset next week, the head-to-head Showdown between the Buckeyes and Wolverines in two weeks will determine the Big Ten East Champion that will go to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

Here is a look at the updated Big Ten power rankings following the results of Week 11.

Northwestern (1-9)

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back AJ Hampton Jr. (11) celebrates a fumble recovery in the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Minnesota, 34-31

Last week: 14

Northwestern is one loss away from clinching the worst season ever coached under Pat Fitzgerald. It has been an incredibly tough year for the Wildcats, who still haven’t won a game on North American soil this season.

Next game: at Purdue

Indiana (3-7)

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31) stares up at the scoreboard during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Ohio State, 56-14

Last week: 13

A week after getting throttled at home by Penn State, Indiana was run over on the road by Ohio State. Indiana is a program now just waiting to get to the finish line of the 2022 season.

Next game: at Michigan State

Nebraska (3-7)

Nov 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy (6) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Michigan, 34-3

Last week: 12

For the sixth consecutive season, Nebraska will be staying home for the Bowl season. The Huskers were eliminated from Bowl contention, officially, with a blowout loss at Michigan. Where Nebraska goes with its head coaching search should still be fascinating to watch.

Next game: vs. Wisconsin

Rutgers (4-6)

Nov 12, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) sprints upfield with a punt against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Michigan State, 27-21

Last week: 11

Rutgers was not easy for Michigan State to put away in East Lansing this weekend, but Rutgers now needs to win its final two games to be bowl-eligible this season. That may be difficult given what’s next for the Scarlet Knights.

Next game: vs. Penn State

Michigan State (5-5)

Nov 12, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their 27-21 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Rutgers, 27-21

Last week: 9

Michigan State picked up a big win as they continue to fight for their Bowl eligibility. A win over Rutgers brings Michigan State one win away from being bowl-eligible, and they could wrap that up next week with a favorable matchup in the home finale.

Next game: vs. Indiana

Maryland (6-4)

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr (15) runs with the ball on the opening drive during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Penn State, 30-0

Last week: 8

Maryland’s offense has picked a bad time to stall. Two weeks in a row, Maryland’s offense has been shut down by opposing defenses, and the passing game failed to reach 100 yards in each road loss to Wisconsin and Penn State. It doesn’t get any easier next week either.

Next game: vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin (5-5)

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) reacts after a sack against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Iowa, 24-10

Last week: 6

Wisconsin should be incredibly frustrated with its last loss at Iowa. The defense allowed just 146 yards of total offense, but the Badgers turned the football over three times in a key game in the Big Ten West division race.

Next game: at Nebraska

Iowa (6-4)

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Seth Benson (44) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Wisconsin, 24-10

Last week: 10

With the way Iowa plays offense, it is impossible to take the Hawkeyes too seriously in any division race conversation, but the Big Ten West refuses to let Iowa go away. Iowa is now firmly in the hunt with a four-way tie for first place and a head-to-head tiebreaker in hand with Purdue and a shot at Minnesota next week.

Next game: at Minnesota

Illinois (7-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head Coach Bret Bielema talks with an official during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Purdue, 31-24

Last week: 4

After suffering back-to-back losses, Illinois has lost its inside track to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game, and the Illini are in serious danger of falling behind the pack next week. Illinois was not disciplined enough in a tough loss at home to Purdue, and the injury to running back Chase Brown late in the game is extremely concerning.

Next game: at Michigan

Minnesota (7-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Northwestern, 31-3

Last week: 5

Minnesota could still be the team to watch in the Big Ten West race, although the Gophers will need a little bit of help to get to Indy. Since their three-game losing skid in the middle of the season, Minnesota has outscored its last three opponents 82-16. If there is one thing Minnesota is good for, it’s beating up on the inferior competition. But Iowa and Wisconsin are up next.

Next game: vs. Iowa

Purdue (6-4)

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers players celebrate their 31-24 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, with the Purdue Canon Trophy at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Illinois, 31-24

Last week: 7

What a difference a week makes. After losing back-to-back games and seemingly missing out on a chance to win the division, Purdue is suddenly in the driver’s seat with a very favorable final two games to get through. Are the Boilermakers about to head to the Big Ten Championship game for the first time? Possibly.

Next game: vs. Northwestern

Penn State (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Maryland, 30-0

Last week: 3

Penn State’s defense has been on fire in the month of November with seven more sacks to their credit this weekend against Maryland. Penn State pitched a shutout at home and did its part to remain in the running for a New Years Six Bowl game. After Ohio State and Michigan, Penn State is the best the Big Ten has to offer right now.

Next game: at Rutgers

Michigan (10-0)

Nov 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Nebraska, 34-3

Last week: 1

Michigan’s defense continues to dominate after holding its 9th out of 10 opponents to fewer than 20 points in a game this season. The Wolverines have a combo of defense and running game powered by Blake Corum that is built to win a ton of games. It will need that combo to shine one more time next week to do its part to set up the Monster Showdown with the Buckeyes. There is no reason to doubt it will.

Next game: vs. Illinois

Ohio State (10-0)

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) breaks away for a long touchdown run during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Indiana, 56-14

Last week: 2

After a couple of closer calls than some would have expected, Ohio State torched Indiana in Columbus this weekend, and CJ Stroud had a Monster day in the win with five touchdown passes. Ohio State’s latest win keeps the Buckeyes firmly in the playoff picture and moves them one win closer to the mega Showdown with Michigan that is shaping up to be a battle of unbeaten rivals.

Next game: at Maryland

