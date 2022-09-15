Big Ten football expert picks, predictions, and odds for Week 3
Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our Writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert Picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. We’ll even give you what you didn’t know you wanted with six of the best non-Big Ten games known as our “Pick Six” when we get into the heart of the conference schedule. As an added note, if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
As a reminder, if there’s an Asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert Picks for Week 2, but first, here are the Modest results so far.
The Results So Far
@PhilHarrisonBW: 21-6 straight up, 14-13 against the spread
@MarkRussell1975: 20-7 SUN, 14-13 SAT
@JoshKeatley16: 19-8 SUN, 14-13 SAT
CONSENSUS PICK: 20-7 SUN, 12-15 SAT
NEXT … Big Ten games
Michigan vs. UConn
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates his score against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during first-half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
Noon ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Michigan -47.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
Noon ET | Fox
Tipico Line: Oklahoma -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma
@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma
Northwestern vs. Southern Illinois
Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the football in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Northwestern -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Northwestern
@MarkRussell1975: Northwestern
@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern
CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern
Purdue at Syracuse
Purdue Boilermakers tight ends Paul Piferi (89) and Payne Durham (87) celebrate Piferi’s touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
Noon ET | ESPN2
Tipico Line: Syracuse -1.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue
@MarkRussell1975: Purdue
@JoshKeatley16: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Indiana vs. Western Kentucky
Indiana’s Connor Bazelak (9) throws during the Indiana versus Idaho football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Indiana -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana
@MarkRussell1975: Indiana
@JoshKeatley16: Indiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana
Rutgers at Temple
Sep 10, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) runs with the ball against the Wagner Seahawks during the second half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
2:00 pm ET | ESPN+
Tipico Line: Rutgers – 17.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers
@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers*
@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers
Penn State at Auburn
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
3:30 pm ET | CBS
Tipico Line: Penn State -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Auburn
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Minnesota vs. Colorado
Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) passes in the third quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
3:30 pm ET | ESPN2
Tipico Line: Minnesota – 27.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota*
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota*
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 17
3:30 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -36.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Badger State
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin*
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Ohio State vs. Toledo
Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates his touchdown with running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
Noon ET | Fox
Tipico Line: Ohio State -32.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State *
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*
Michigan State at Washington
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) hands the ball to running back Jarek Broussard (3) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
7:30 pm ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Washington -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Washington
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
Iowa vs. Nevada
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
7:30 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Iowa – 23.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa*
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa*
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa*
Maryland vs. SMU
Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head Coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 17
7:30 pm ET | FS1
Tipico Line: Maryland -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland
@MarkRussell1975: Maryland
@JoshKeatley16: Maryland
CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland
