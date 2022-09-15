Big Ten football expert picks, predictions, and odds for Week 3

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our Writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert Picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. We’ll even give you what you didn’t know you wanted with six of the best non-Big Ten games known as our “Pick Six” when we get into the heart of the conference schedule. As an added note, if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an Asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert Picks for Week 2, but first, here are the Modest results so far.

The Results So Far



@PhilHarrisonBW: 21-6 straight up, 14-13 against the spread

@MarkRussell1975: 20-7 SUN, 14-13 SAT

@JoshKeatley16: 19-8 SUN, 14-13 SAT

CONSENSUS PICK: 20-7 SUN, 12-15 SAT

Michigan vs. UConn



Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates his score against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during first-half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

Noon ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Michigan -47.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma



Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

Noon ET | Fox

Tipico Line: Oklahoma -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma

@MarkRussell1975: Oklahoma

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Northwestern vs. Southern Illinois



Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the football in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Northwestern -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Northwestern

@MarkRussell1975: Northwestern

@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern

CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern

Purdue at Syracuse



Purdue Boilermakers tight ends Paul Piferi (89) and Payne Durham (87) celebrate Piferi’s touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

Noon ET | ESPN2

Tipico Line: Syracuse -1.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky



Indiana’s Connor Bazelak (9) throws during the Indiana versus Idaho football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Indiana -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana

@MarkRussell1975: Indiana

@JoshKeatley16: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana

Rutgers at Temple



Sep 10, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) runs with the ball against the Wagner Seahawks during the second half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

2:00 pm ET | ESPN+

Tipico Line: Rutgers – 17.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers

@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers*

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers

Penn State at Auburn



Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

3:30 pm ET | CBS

Tipico Line: Penn State -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Auburn

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Minnesota vs. Colorado



Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) passes in the third quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

3:30 pm ET | ESPN2

Tipico Line: Minnesota – 27.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota*

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota*

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State



Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 17

3:30 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -36.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Badger State

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin*

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Ohio State vs. Toledo



Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates his touchdown with running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

Noon ET | Fox

Tipico Line: Ohio State -32.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State *

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Michigan State at Washington



Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) hands the ball to running back Jarek Broussard (3) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

7:30 pm ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Washington -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Washington

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Iowa vs. Nevada



Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

7:30 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Iowa – 23.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa*

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa*

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa*

Maryland vs. SMU



Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head Coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 17

7:30 pm ET | FS1

Tipico Line: Maryland -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland