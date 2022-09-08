Big Ten football expert picks, predictions, and odds for Week 2

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our Writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert Picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. We’ll even give you what you didn’t know you wanted with six of the best non-Big Ten games known as our “Pick Six.” As an added note, if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an Asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert Picks for Week 2, but first, here are the Modest results so far.

Results so far



@PhilHarrisonBW: 10-3 straight up, 6-7 against the spread

@MarkRussell1975: 10-3 SUN, 6-7 SAT

@JoshKeatley16: 10-3 SUN, 8-5 SAT

CONSENSUS PICK: 10-3 SUN, 5-8 SAT

NEXT … Big Ten games

Arkansas State at Ohio STate



Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Ohio State -44.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Western Illinois at Minnesota



Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Line: Minnesota -37.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota*

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota*

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

Duke at Northwestern



Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head Coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

Noon ET | FS1

Tipico Line: Northwestern -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Northwestern*

@MarkRussell1975: Northwestern*

@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern

CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern*

Ohio at Penn State



Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) hands the ball off to Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

Noon ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Penn State – 25.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Washington State at Wisconsin



Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 10

3:30 pm ET | Fox

Tipico Line: Wisconsin – 17.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Badger State

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Maryland at Charlotte



Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) is hit by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kelby Telander (25) during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

4:00 pm ET | TBD

Tipico Line: Maryland – 26.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland*

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland

Akron at Michigan State



MSU LB Jacoby Windmon sacks WMU QB Jack Salopek Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, during the season opener against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Jacoby had four sacks. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 10

4:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Michigan State -34.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State*

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State*

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State*

Iowa State at Iowa



Sep 11, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes Offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79) and punter Tory Taylor (9) celebrate with the Cy-Hawk Trophy after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-17. Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

4:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Iowa -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa State

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa State

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa State

Virginia at Illinois



Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

4:00 pm ET | ESPNU

Tipico Line: Illinois – 4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois

@MarkRussell1975: Virginia

@JoshKeatley16: Virginia

CONSENSUS PICK: Virginia

Indiana State at Purdue



Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

4:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Line: Purdue -35

@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Wagner at Rutgers



Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

4:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Line: Off

@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers

@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers

@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers

Georgia Southern at Nebraska



Casey Thompson of Nebraska looks to pass. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 10

7:30 pm ET | FS1

Tipico Line: Nebraska – 22.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska

Hawai’i at Michigan



Michigan Defenders Gang tackle a Colorado State ball carrier. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 10

8:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Michigan -51.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Idaho at Indiana



Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 10

8:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Line: Indiana – 21.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana*

@MarkRussell1975: Indiana*

@JoshKeatley16: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana*

