Big Ten football expert picks, predictions, and odds for Week 2
Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our Writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert Picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. We’ll even give you what you didn’t know you wanted with six of the best non-Big Ten games known as our “Pick Six.” As an added note, if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
As a reminder, if there’s an Asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.
Here are our expert Picks for Week 2, but first, here are the Modest results so far.
Results so far
@PhilHarrisonBW: 10-3 straight up, 6-7 against the spread
@MarkRussell1975: 10-3 SUN, 6-7 SAT
@JoshKeatley16: 10-3 SUN, 8-5 SAT
CONSENSUS PICK: 10-3 SUN, 5-8 SAT
NEXT … Big Ten games
Arkansas State at Ohio STate
Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Ohio State -44.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Western Illinois at Minnesota
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Line: Minnesota -37.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota*
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota*
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*
Duke at Northwestern
Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head Coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
Noon ET | FS1
Tipico Line: Northwestern -9.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Northwestern*
@MarkRussell1975: Northwestern*
@JoshKeatley16: Northwestern
CONSENSUS PICK: Northwestern*
Ohio at Penn State
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) hands the ball off to Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
Noon ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Penn State – 25.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Washington State at Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 10
3:30 pm ET | Fox
Tipico Line: Wisconsin – 17.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Badger State
@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Maryland at Charlotte
Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) is hit by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kelby Telander (25) during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
4:00 pm ET | TBD
Tipico Line: Maryland – 26.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland*
@MarkRussell1975: Maryland
@JoshKeatley16: Maryland
CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland
Akron at Michigan State
MSU LB Jacoby Windmon sacks WMU QB Jack Salopek Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, during the season opener against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Jacoby had four sacks. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 10
4:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Michigan State -34.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan State*
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan State*
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State*
Iowa State at Iowa
Sep 11, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes Offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79) and punter Tory Taylor (9) celebrate with the Cy-Hawk Trophy after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-17. Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
4:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Iowa -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa State
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa State
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa State
Virginia at Illinois
Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
4:00 pm ET | ESPNU
Tipico Line: Illinois – 4.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois
@MarkRussell1975: Virginia
@JoshKeatley16: Virginia
CONSENSUS PICK: Virginia
Indiana State at Purdue
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
4:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Line: Purdue -35
@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue
@MarkRussell1975: Purdue
@JoshKeatley16: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Wagner at Rutgers
Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
4:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Line: Off
@PhilHarrisonBW: Rutgers
@MarkRussell1975: Rutgers
@JoshKeatley16: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Rutgers
Georgia Southern at Nebraska
Casey Thompson of Nebraska looks to pass. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 10
7:30 pm ET | FS1
Tipico Line: Nebraska – 22.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska
@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*
@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska
Hawai’i at Michigan
Michigan Defenders Gang tackle a Colorado State ball carrier. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 10
8:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Michigan -51.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
Idaho at Indiana
Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 10
8:00 pm ET | Big Ten Network
Line: Indiana – 21.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Indiana*
@MarkRussell1975: Indiana*
@JoshKeatley16: Indiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Indiana*
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison is on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
.