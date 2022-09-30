Big Ten football and big game expert Picks and predictions for Week 4

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our Writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert Picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. We’ll even give you what you didn’t know you wanted with six of the best non-Big Ten games known as our “Pick Six” now that we’ve entered the conference part of the schedule. As an added note, if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an Asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Here are our expert Picks for a juicy Week 5, but first, here are the Modest results so far.

Results so far



@PhilHarrisonBW: 44-11 straight up, 23-32 against the spread

@MarkRussell1975: 42-13 SUN, 26-29 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 43-12 SUN, 30-25 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 43-12 SUN, 24-31 ATS

Michigan at Iowa



Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Michigan -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan*

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan*

Purdue at Minnesota



Noon ET | ESPN2

Tipico Line: Minnesota -11.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota*

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Illinois at Wisconsin



Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Wisconsin – 6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Badger State

@MarkRussell1975: Wisconsin

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Rutgers at Ohio State



3:30 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Ohio State -39.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16:Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Northwestern at Penn State



3:30 pm ET | ESPN

Tipico Line: Penn State – 25.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Michigan State at Maryland



3:30 pm ET | FS1

Tipico Line: Maryland – 8.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland*

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan State

CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland

Indiana at Nebraska



7:30 pm ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Nebraska -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Nebraska

@MarkRussell1975: Nebraska*

@JoshKeatley16: Nebraska

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska

NEXT … The Pick Six (best of the national games)

Kentucky at Ole Miss



Noon ET | ESPN

Tipico Line: Ole Miss – 7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Be Miss

@MarkRussell1975: Ole Miss*

@JoshKeatley16: Be Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Be Miss

Alabama at Arkansas



3:30 pm ET | CBS

Tipico Line: Alabama – 16.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama*

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Oklahoma State at Baylor



3:30 pm ET | Fox

Tipico Line: Baylor -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State

@MarkRussell1975: Baylor

@JoshKeatley16: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: Baylor

Wake Forest at Florida State



3:30 pm ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Florida State -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wake Forest

@MarkRussell1975: Florida State

@JoshKeatley16: Wake Forest

CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest

Iowa State at Kansas



3:30 pm ET | ESPN2

Tipico Line: Iowa State -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa State

@MarkRussell1975: Kansas

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa State

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa State

NC State at Clemson



7:30 pm ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Clemson -6.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson

@MarkRussell1975: NC State

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison is on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.