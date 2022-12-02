Big Ten Falls in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The ACC won 8 of the 14 games in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this week. How did those games affect our various rankings including the Big Ten Power Rankings? We dive into that and more NOW, in Big Ten Basketball Weekly!

Power Rankings. I had Indiana number one from day one and I am not taking them off number one until somebody knocks them off. The Hoosiers have beaten all their mids and lows substantially, they completely out-played North Carolina last night, and the only knock is beating Xavier only by a basket (Xavier also pushed Duke and Gonzaga to the final minute). I am fully aware that Purdue is ranked higher right now with their controlling wins over Duke and Gonzaga. That said, I had Indiana number one at the start and they will stay that way until somebody knocks them down. Illinois, Iowa, and Ohio State seem to be holding course at the moment, the Michigan State blowout lost to a solid Notre Dame team was a big surprise and while Wisconsin did fall to Wake Forest – and Wake Forest has had a Stumble this year to LMU – they are still a good team. Michigan State fell four spots while Maryland, meh, they beat Louisville. Big deal, everybody beats Louisville. Maryland is undefeated but the only impression they have made so far is the Maryland win. I need more before I can agree with their top 25 ranking. I still think Michigan State and Wisconsin have done more this season when it comes to their resume. Here’s the cool thing though….

Maryland has a chance to prove themselves the next two weeks because their schedule goes from Mostly weak, to the toughest two week test anyone in the Big Ten will face in December. The Terps have Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, and UCLA the next 14 days. Time to see who the Terps really are! As for Rutgers, they are just kind of there. They have beaten some low majors, lost to Temple, and lost to Miami. Nothing at all to hang their hat one. Northwestern pushed Auburn to the edge and beat Georgetown, but was completely blasted by Pitt. As for Michigan, I moved them up some because they pushed Virginia and crushed Pitt, but the loss to ASU and the struggles with the MAC still ring strong.

Minnesota is now in last. Nebraska beat Florida State and Boston College comfortably moving up a few spots. Speaking of FSU, 1 and 8? What is going on in Tallahassee?

Minnesota and Rutgers are the only Big Ten teams without a win against a high major team.

Indiana Purdue Illinois Iowa Ohio State Michigan State Badger State Maryland Penn State Michigan Rutgers Nebraska Northwestern Minnesota

All Big Ten (So Far)

First Team

Zach Edey of Purdue – MVP

Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana

Chris Murray of Iowa

Terrence Shannon Jr. of Illinois

Jalen Pickett of Penn State

Second Team

Hunter Dickinson of Michigan

Clifford Omoruyi of Rutgers

Zed Key of Ohio State

Tyson Walker of Michigan State

Tyler Wahl of Wisconsin

Third Team

Patrick McCaffery of Iowa

Justice Sueing of Ohio State

Xavier Johnson of Indiana

Donna Scott of Maryland

AJ Hoggard of Michigan State

Top Ten Transfers in the Big Ten (So Far)

Terrence Shannon Jr. of Illinois Jahmir Young of Maryland Dawson Garcia of Minnesota Dain Dainja of Illinois Sam Griesel of Nebraska Cam Spencer of Rutgers Ta’lon Cooper of Minnesota Camren Wynter of Penn State Sean McNeil of Ohio State Matthew Mayer of Illinois

Top Ten Freshmen in the Big Ten (So Far)

Jett Howard of Michigan Brice Sensabaugh of Ohio State Jalen Hood-Schifino of Indiana Braden Smith of Purdue Malik Reneau of Indiana Jayden Epps of Illinois Bruce Thornton of Ohio State Pharrell Payne of Minnesota Connor Essegian of Wisconsin Fletcher Loyer of Purdue

Top Ten Wins So Far

Purdue beat Gonzaga Indiana beat North Carolina Purdue beat Duke Michigan State beat Kentucky Illinois beat UCLA Ohio State beat Texas Tech Michigan State beat Villanova Maryland crushed Miami Wisconsin beat Dayton Indiana beat Xavier

The Top 10 Bad Losses So Far

Northwestern lost by 29 to Pitt Nebraska lost by 20 to St. John’s Michigan lost by 25 to Arizona State Minnesota lost by 16 to DePaul Michigan State lost by 18 to Notre Dame Rutgers lost by 6 to Temple Nebraska lost by 13 to Oklahoma Minnesota lost by 9 to UNLV

Top Five Games Coming Up (Next 7 Days)